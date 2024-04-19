VinFast expands access to comprehensive aftersales network in France and Germany through agreement with Mobivia

VinFast Auto announces the signing of a cooperation agreement with Mobivia, one of Europes leading automotive repair and maintenance brands, expanding access to a comprehensive aftersales service network for VinFast customers in France and Germany

Through this cooperation, VinFast electric vehicle owners can access the high-quality aftersales services available at Mobivias network of 1,200 service centers in France and Germany.

Mobivia will ensure the warranty process, recommend maintenance procedures, and provide new equipment and accessories for VinFast customers, all in accordance with Mobivias exceptional standards.

Established more than 50 years ago, Mobivia has fortified its leadership in the automotive repair and maintenance market with a diverse portfolio of brands such as Norauto, Midas, ATU, Auto 5, and Carter-Cash. Embracing innovation in the swiftly evolving automotive landscape, the company is fast-tracking its shift towards electric mobility through its collaboration with VinFast.

Mobivia is deeply committed to sustainable mobility. Mobivia brands offer a 100% dedicated maintenance package for electric vehicles and Mobivia ensures the upskilling of its electro-technicians through dedicated training within its Academy based in Villeneuve dAscq, France and a network of specialized EV-Centers in Germany. Mobivia also has a research and development center staffed by engineers specialized in these technologies, who deploy their knowledge throughout Mobivia’s network via a dedicated call center.

With the guiding principle of “Placing customers at the forefront,” this collaboration underscores VinFasts dedication to supporting both French and German communities in their shift towards eco-conscious transportation and is a pivotal moment in the Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturers endeavor to expand its customer base in the European market.

Mr. Jean-Christophe Mercier, Vice-President Aftersales and Customer Ownership Experience VinFast Europe, said: “VinFast strongly believes that Mobivias extensive after-sales service network and skilled technical team will bolster customer confidence in the VinFast brand, ensuring an unparalleled experience for our European customers.”

Mr. Alain Flipo, CEO of Mobivia Fleet Solutions and Partnerships, stated: “Mobivia is proud to support the deployment of VinFast in Europe by providing maintenance and repair services for these electric vehicles. This partnership perfectly embodies the commitment of our brands to sustainable mobility.”

Beyond established markets like the United States, Canada, and Europe, VinFast is vigorously venturing into burgeoning markets across Asia, including India, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, as well as the Middle East and Africa. In addition to its home base in Vietnam, VinFast is actively promoting the establishment of electric vehicle manufacturing plants in the United States and India, with plans for a new facility in Indonesia.

SOURCE: Vingroup