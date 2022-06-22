Velodyne Lidar’s Intelligent Infrastructure Solution deployed in Helsinki traffic safety improvement project

Velodyne’s Solution Delivered Traffic Monitoring with Lidar and Edge AI Computing

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. today announced its Intelligent Infrastructure Solution (IIS) was deployed in Helsinki, Finland to collect traffic data and improve roadway safety. The project demonstrated the high accuracy and value of IIS in multimodal traffic counting and classification, and in near miss collision detection and monitoring.

The project was directed by the Forum Virium Helsinki and City of Helsinki in collaboration with Nodeon Finland and Commsignia. Intelligent Infrastructure Solution, which combines Velodyne’s award-winning lidar sensors and Bluecity’s AI software, was used to monitor traffic flow at three intersections in the vibrant Jätkäsaari section of Helsinki. In addition, one of the intersections was equipped with a cooperative intelligent transport system (C-ITS) roadside unit to enable experiments that sent warning messages to drivers on vulnerable road users at the intersection.

In the project, IIS delivered an average counting accuracy of 97 percent for vehicle traffic as well as bicycle and pedestrian traffic. The solution also demonstrated its efficacy in detecting near miss collision situations, such as running red lights and jaywalking, which provides valuable information for developing traffic management improvements that enhance safety. Next steps for the project include further developing vehicle classification capabilities, building a solution for mobile use for short-term traffic measurement and creating an interface between IIS and traffic signal controllers.

“Velodyne Lidar has shown it can reliably and accurately generate traffic information about intersection traffic involving vehicles, pedestrians and bicycles, including volume and classification data, directions, trajectories and speed,” said Janne Rinne, project manager in Forum Virium Helsinki. “The solution provides accurate real-time detection data to support C-ITS safety solutions like vulnerable road user warnings that can help improve road safety.”

“Our Intelligent Infrastructure Solution provides the data that transportation planners need to understand traffic network problems and take a proactive approach on safety for vehicles and vulnerable road users,” said Laura Wrisley, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales, Velodyne Lidar. “Our solution is leading the way in transforming infrastructure to make communities smarter and safer.”

About Intelligent Infrastructure Solution

Intelligent Infrastructure Solution delivers traffic monitoring and analytics to improve road safety, efficiency and air quality, and help cities plan for smarter, safer transportation systems. The full stack solution is deployed across three continents, including systems rolled out in Texas, Florida, Nevada, California, New Jersey, Missouri and Canada.

Velodyne’s lidar sensors do not identify individuals’ facial characteristics, an important concern for civic applications. Lidar has an advantage in privacy over camera-only systems because lidar does not record details like hair and skin color. Velodyne’s lidar sensors reliably collect data in any lighting or weather condition, supporting 24/7, 365 days a year operation.

By improving traffic flow and reducing congestion, Intelligent Infrastructure Solution advances energy efficiency and reduces greenhouse gas emissions for a more sustainable future. Recently, the solution won the 2022 SXSW Innovation Awards by the South by Southwest Conference and Festivals.

SOURCE: Velodyne Lidar