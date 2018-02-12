Upgrade for Mini connected – Mini gets even smarter and more digitally advanced

From March 2018, all new MINI models will be available with in-built 4G connectivity. The refreshed MINI Connected will allow drivers to access personalised services designed to make day-to-day mobility and planning even easier – and, in so doing, integrate their MINI seamlessly into their digital lives.

The first models to be made available with this new and extensive connectivity capability are the new MINI 3-Door Hatch, new MINI 5-Door Hatch and new MINI Convertible. Existing features in the portfolio, such as Intelligent Emergency Call and Teleservices, will be joined by new services including the Concierge Service, Real Time Traffic Information with navigation map updates and MINI Online.

Update heralds the arrival of the latest digital services in MINI models.

The new in-built 4G SIM card and updated MINI Connected app will allow MINI drivers to access a variety of new digital services. MINI Connected Services will be available as standard on the MINI Countryman and MINI Clubman for UK customers, and optionally available as part of the MINI Navigation Plus package for MINI 3-Door Hatch, MINI 5-Door Hatch and MINI Convertible models.

The newly available MINI Concierge Service provides an excellent source of assistance while on the move. The Concierge can be contacted by the push of a button around the clock to source information and address data for the driver, research connections and offer practical tips during the journey.

Other highlight features include Time-to-Leave Notifications (push messages to the driver’s smartphone to assist punctual departure), Send to Car (for importing destinations from a smartphone to the car), Remote Services (e.g. for locking the car’s doors from a smartphone) and – in electrified MINI models – a charging timer, charging station search facility and personal efficiency status display.

The spread of digital connectivity options offered by the MINI brand is rounded off by Apple CarPlay, which is offered as standard with MINI Countryman and MINI Clubman models in the UK and optionally available as part of the MINI Navigation Plus package for MINI 3-Door Hatch, MINI 5-Door Hatch and MINI Convertible.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.