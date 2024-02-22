Unleashed! 800,000 units of Geely Coolray sold globally

The Geely Coolray, also known as Binyue in China, is one of the best products sold by Geely Auto

Since its model release in 2018, there have been already 800,000 units sold globally in over 40 countries worldwide. From Americas, Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Asia Pacific, the Geely Coolray has dominated markets, becoming the favorite choice of consumers in the Subcompact SUV segment.

“63,000 units of Geely Coolray unleashed on International Roads this 2023”

According to the Market Sales Data, Geely Auto International sold 63,000 units of Coolray around the world from January to December 2023. It is now one of the best-selling models in the current lineup.

The Coolray is becoming one of the top choices for the B-SUV segment customers. In Eastern Europe Region, Coolray sales had a great performance, with its retail sales increasing by more than 190% compared to last year. Saudi Arabia also saw an increase, posting an 18.8% increase versus its performance last year.

In 2023, we also saw Geely Auto International unleash the New Coolray when they launched it in various markets such has Chile, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Lebanon, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Kyrgyzstan, Paraguay, Ecuador and Mexico. It garnered a lot of positive reviews from local media and is now gaining popularity among customers as the demand for this powerful subcompact SUV has increased.

The Geely Coolray

The Coolray is the subcompact SUV built on Geely’s new B-Segment Modular Architecture (BMA). It stands out for its sporty design and aggressive lines, featuring the powerful air intake front grille, LED headlights with Energy Pulse Three-way daytime running lights and taillamps, as well as 17- or 18-inch wheels and quad exhaust outlets.

Inside, it offers a dynamic and trendy interior partnered with premium seats. It stands out for its integrated dual digital display, which combines the 10.2-inch colorful instrument panel, and the 12.3-inch High Definition infotainment touchscreen, along with a Panoramic Sunroof

It is powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine for all trims, delivering 172 horsepower and 214 lb-ft of torque. This engine is mated to a 7-speed DCT dual-clutch transmission, ensuring unbeatable response while accentuating its sporty styling. (Specifications may vary in every region)

SOURCE: Geely