U.S. News & World Report names Ram Truck ‘Best Truck Brand’ for second consecutive year

U.S. News & World Report has named Ram the Best Truck Brand for 2021. This is the second consecutive year that Ram has earned the Best Truck Brand title. The Best Vehicle Brand awards, evaluating 34 brands, recognizes industry-wide excellence for cars, SUVs, trucks and luxury vehicles.

“This recognition validates Ram Truck’s unrelenting efforts to deliver more value for our customers,” said Mike Koval, Head of Ram Brand, FCA – North America. “It is immensely satisfying to have U.S. News & World recognize Ram Truck as the Best Truck Brand for a second consecutive year.”

The rankings are based on an in-depth analysis by U.S. News & World Report of all credible, published reviews and test drives, as well as reliability and safety data.

“Ram wins the Best Truck Brand award on the strength of the Ram 1500, which is one of the few trucks on the market that makes a case for itself as a work vehicle and daily driver. The Ram 1500 features a coil-over suspension that makes the Ram comfortable enough for commuting, but capable enough for serious towing and hauling,” said Jamie Page Deaton, Executive Editor, U.S. News Best Cars. “The Ram interior features a top-notch infotainment system with intuitive controls and a huge touchscreen. The interior of high-end Ram trims feature materials that keep pace with what luxury SUVs offer.”

To determine the award winners, U.S. News Best Cars averaged the overall score of all the given brand’s products in each award class. The brand with the highest overall average score was named the winner in the category. The overall scores come directly from the U.S. News Best Cars rankings, which are based on a combination of safety scores, reliability data and the consensus of the automotive press.

SOURCE: FCA