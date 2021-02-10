TrueCar partners with HyreCar to provide its car-sharing marketplace with a modern digital car buying and trade-in solution

TrueCar, Inc., the most efficient and transparent way to find a car and HyreCar Inc., the car-sharing marketplace for ridesharing, food, and package delivery services, today announced their new partnership and the launch of the HyreCar Auto Buying Program powered by TrueCar.

The TrueCar and HyreCar partnership addresses the vehicle purchase needs of drivers and owners that work in the mobility and transportation industry. HyreCar’s innovative Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) marketplace generates tens of thousands of potential automotive purchase and rental leads per month. The partnership will leverage TrueCar’s online vehicle research, trade-in, pricing, and innovative payment tools. TrueCar’s 14,000 plus national dealer network will assist HyreCar customers to acquire a new or used vehicle or to sell or trade-in their vehicle. Additionally, the TrueCar Partnership will support HyreCar’s Earn to Own™ program for qualified HyreCar customers.

Joe Furnari, CEO, HyreCar Inc stated, “HyreCar customers rent, sell and buy vehicles. The TrueCar partnership offers a seamless way to address this significant market in a relevant and effective manner for dealers and customers. Additionally, TrueCar helps create awareness that vehicle dealers can benefit from serving the Mobility-as-a-Service industry via HyreCar’s platform.” Mr. Furnari added that the partnership will potentially grow to include special OEM offers and dedicated vehicle finance solutions.

“We’re excited to make car buying easier for HyreCar’s car-sharing community and to help them in their journey to find a safe, reliable, and affordable vehicle that is not only used as a personal vehicle, but one that’s also used to earn their livelihood,” said Mike Darrow, President & CEO of TrueCar. “We are also very pleased to offer TrueCar dealer partners a new channel to sell and acquire vehicles through the HyreCar marketplace.”

Brian Allan, SVP of HyreCar Inc. and former Galpin Motors’ General Manager added, “From a dealer’s perspective, I am excited about the TrueCar partnership because vehicle dealers are best suited to serve mobility customers and the entire dealer ecosystem benefits from this under-served customer segment.”

SOURCE: TrueCar