Toyota’s global sales in August recover to approximately 90 percent year-on-year sales recovering at a faster pace than expected

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for August 2020, as well as the cumulative total from January to August 2020, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd., as follows

August 2020

Sales Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Worldwide sales 720,765 (-10.6) 48,614 (-23.6) 11,174 (-35.1) 780,553 (-12.0) Sales inside of Japan Incl. minivehicles 104,535 (-10.6) 42,168 (-15.3) 4,658 (-36.0) 151,361 (-13.0) Market share 32.0 (+1.9) ― ― 46.3 (+1.6) Excl. minivehicles 101,201 (-11.2) ― ― ― Market share 51.1 (+4.2) ― ― ― Sales outside of Japan 616,230 (-10.6) 6,446 (-53.5) 6,516 (-34.4) 629,192 (-11.8)

Toyota

Worldwide sales: Eighth consecutive month of decrease;

Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Eleventh consecutive month of decrease;

Sales outside of Japan: Eighth consecutive month of decrease

Consolidated

Production Results