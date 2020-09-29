Toyota’s global sales in August recover to approximately 90 percent year-on-year sales recovering at a faster pace than expected

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for August 2020, as well as the cumulative total from January to August 2020, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

August 2020

Sales Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total
Worldwide sales 720,765(-10.6) 48,614(-23.6) 11,174(-35.1) 780,553(-12.0)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles 104,535(-10.6) 42,168(-15.3) 4,658(-36.0) 151,361(-13.0)
Market share 32.0(+1.9)     46.3(+1.6)
Excl. minivehicles 101,201(-11.2)      
Market share 51.1(+4.2)      
Sales outside of Japan 616,230(-10.6) 6,446(-53.5) 6,516(-34.4) 629,192(-11.8)

Toyota
Worldwide sales: Eighth consecutive month of decrease;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Eleventh consecutive month of decrease;
Sales outside of Japan: Eighth consecutive month of decrease

Consolidated
Worldwide sales: Eighth consecutive month of decrease;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Eleventh consecutive month of decrease;
Sales outside of Japan: Eighth consecutive month of decrease

Production Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total
Worldwide production 634,217(-6.7) 81,196(-29.7) 7,521(-44.8) 722,934(-10.6)
Production inside of Japan 202,691(-11.5) 66,053(-1.5) 7,046(-33.1) 275,790(-10.0)
Production outside of Japan 431,526(-4.3) 15,143(-68.7) 475(-84.5) 447,144(-11.0)

Toyota
Worldwide production: Eighth consecutive month of decrease;
Production inside of Japan: Eleventh consecutive month of decrease;
Production outside of Japan: Eighth consecutive month of decrease

Consolidated
Worldwide production: Eleventh consecutive month of decrease;
Production inside of Japan: Eleventh consecutive month of decrease;
Production outside of Japan: Fifteenth consecutive month of decrease

Exports Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total
Exports 126,495(-14.8) 0(―) 2,126(-63.3) 128,621(-16.7)

Toyota
Ninth consecutive month of decrease

Consolidated
Ninth consecutive month of decrease

Unit Vehicles: Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.
Worldwide sales: Sales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of Japan: Registrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of Japan: Definition of “sales” varies by country or region
Worldwide production: Production inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of Japan: Complete vehicles + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of Japan: Vehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site)
Exports. Exports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)
◎ shows a record high for a single month, and ○ shows a record high for the corresponding month

Accumulative total for January to August 2020

Sales Results

Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Worldwide sales 5,239,419(-18.7) 437,791(-22.6) 89,611(-28.1) 5,766,821(-19.2)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles 942,976(-14.5) 371,308(-17.5) 39,536(-19.7) 1,353,820(-15.5)
Market share 32.2(+1.6) 46.2(+1.7)
Excl. minivehicles 922,771(-14.3)
Market share 50.2(+3.0)
Sales outside of Japan 4,296,443(-19.5) 66,483(-42.4) 50,075(-33.5) 4,413,001(-20.2)

Production Results

Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Worldwide production 4,638,794(-23.8) 720,501(-25.5) 83,563(-38.6) 5,442,858(-24.3)
Production inside of Japan 1,755,729(-24.8) 567,722(-9.4) 69,708(-35.4) 2,393,159(-22.0)
Production outside of Japan 2,883,065(-23.3) 152,779(-55.2) 13,855(-50.6) 3,049,699(-26.1)

Exports Results

Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Exports 1,043,146(-26.9) 0(―) 26,275(-54.1) 1,069,421(-27.9)

To view more information on the sales, production, and export results by country and region, including specific details on the reasons for any changes in results, data from the past 10 years of sales, production, and export results, and data concerning electrified vehicle sales and Lexus sales, please download the document titled “Detailed data” from the top of this page.

This document also includes sales, production, and export results and data concerning electrified vehicles sales and Lexus sales for every month in the past two years.

Click here for detailed sales, production, and export results (“Detailed data (Excel)”)

