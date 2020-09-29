Toyota’s global sales in August recover to approximately 90 percent year-on-year sales recovering at a faster pace than expected

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for August 2020, as well as the cumulative total from January to August 2020, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd., as follows
August 2020
Sales Results
|Record high
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Record high
|Total
|Worldwide sales
|720,765(-10.6)
|48,614(-23.6)
|11,174(-35.1)
|780,553(-12.0)
|Sales inside of Japan
|Incl. minivehicles
|104,535(-10.6)
|42,168(-15.3)
|4,658(-36.0)
|151,361(-13.0)
|Market share
|32.0(+1.9)
|―
|―
|46.3(+1.6)
|Excl. minivehicles
|101,201(-11.2)
|―
|―
|―
|Market share
|51.1(+4.2)
|―
|―
|―
|Sales outside of Japan
|616,230(-10.6)
|6,446(-53.5)
|6,516(-34.4)
|629,192(-11.8)
Toyota
Worldwide sales: Eighth consecutive month of decrease;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Eleventh consecutive month of decrease;
Sales outside of Japan: Eighth consecutive month of decrease
Consolidated
Worldwide sales: Eighth consecutive month of decrease;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Eleventh consecutive month of decrease;
Sales outside of Japan: Eighth consecutive month of decrease
Production Results
|Record high
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Record high
|Total
|Worldwide production
|634,217(-6.7)
|81,196(-29.7)
|7,521(-44.8)
|722,934(-10.6)
|Production inside of Japan
|202,691(-11.5)
|66,053(-1.5)
|7,046(-33.1)
|275,790(-10.0)
|Production outside of Japan
|431,526(-4.3)
|15,143(-68.7)
|475(-84.5)
|447,144(-11.0)
Toyota
Worldwide production: Eighth consecutive month of decrease;
Production inside of Japan: Eleventh consecutive month of decrease;
Production outside of Japan: Eighth consecutive month of decrease
Consolidated
Worldwide production: Eleventh consecutive month of decrease;
Production inside of Japan: Eleventh consecutive month of decrease;
Production outside of Japan: Fifteenth consecutive month of decrease
Exports Results
|Record high
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Record high
|Total
|Exports
|126,495(-14.8)
|0(―)
|2,126(-63.3)
|128,621(-16.7)
Toyota
Ninth consecutive month of decrease
Consolidated
Ninth consecutive month of decrease
Unit Vehicles: Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.
Worldwide sales: Sales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of Japan: Registrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of Japan: Definition of “sales” varies by country or region
Worldwide production: Production inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of Japan: Complete vehicles + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of Japan: Vehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site)
Exports. Exports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)
◎ shows a record high for a single month, and ○ shows a record high for the corresponding month
Accumulative total for January to August 2020
Sales Results
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Total
|Worldwide sales
|5,239,419(-18.7)
|437,791(-22.6)
|89,611(-28.1)
|5,766,821(-19.2)
|Sales inside of Japan
|Incl. minivehicles
|942,976(-14.5)
|371,308(-17.5)
|39,536(-19.7)
|1,353,820(-15.5)
|Market share
|32.2(+1.6)
|―
|―
|46.2(+1.7)
|Excl. minivehicles
|922,771(-14.3)
|―
|―
|―
|Market share
|50.2(+3.0)
|―
|―
|―
|Sales outside of Japan
|4,296,443(-19.5)
|66,483(-42.4)
|50,075(-33.5)
|4,413,001(-20.2)
Production Results
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Total
|Worldwide production
|4,638,794(-23.8)
|720,501(-25.5)
|83,563(-38.6)
|5,442,858(-24.3)
|Production inside of Japan
|1,755,729(-24.8)
|567,722(-9.4)
|69,708(-35.4)
|2,393,159(-22.0)
|Production outside of Japan
|2,883,065(-23.3)
|152,779(-55.2)
|13,855(-50.6)
|3,049,699(-26.1)
Exports Results
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Total
|Exports
|1,043,146(-26.9)
|0(―)
|26,275(-54.1)
|1,069,421(-27.9)
To view more information on the sales, production, and export results by country and region, including specific details on the reasons for any changes in results, data from the past 10 years of sales, production, and export results, and data concerning electrified vehicle sales and Lexus sales, please download the document titled “Detailed data” from the top of this page.
This document also includes sales, production, and export results and data concerning electrified vehicles sales and Lexus sales for every month in the past two years.
SOURCE: Toyota