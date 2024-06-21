Toyota recognizes North American parts and components suppliers for excellence in 2023

Toyota Motor North America (‘Toyota’) is recognizing exceptional performance among its North American parts and components suppliers with awards for 2023

Toyota Motor North America (‘Toyota’) is recognizing exceptional performance among its North American parts and components suppliers with awards for 2023. Toyota’s annual recognition program pays tribute to both its direct and indirect suppliers who have consistently surpassed the company’s expectations across various key areas.

This year, Toyota bestowed a total of 69 awards. Direct suppliers were recognized with “Performance” awards in Superior and Excellent classifications for their individual contributions in technology and development, supplier diversity, value improvement, VA achievement, quality, launch and value chain promotion. Indirect suppliers were similarly commended with Excellent Performance awards for their remarkable achievements in cost improvement, diversity enhancement, technology and development, trades, motion, production services and construction, machinery and equipment.

“We extend our gratitude to all our supplier partners and take pride in acknowledging those who have demonstrated exceptional performance,” said Robert Young, group vice president of Purchasing Supplier Development at TMNA. “All suppliers are a valued partners in Toyota’s mission to deliver top-tier vehicles and innovative mobility solutions to customers nationwide.”

Each year, Toyota suppliers are thoroughly evaluated based on specific Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). While the award categories remain consistent, the number of awards presented varies annually based on a comprehensive internal scoring system. Organizations that closely align with Toyota’s performance objectives are given an award during the ceremony.

Toyota’s annual supplier recognition program exemplifies a commitment to fostering strong relationships grounded in a shared commitment to quality, innovation and sustainability. Prospective suppliers interested in collaborating with Toyota for parts and components are invited to visit www.toyotasupplier.com for detailed information on the company’s purchasing policies, principles and supplier diversity efforts.

