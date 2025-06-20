In the EU30 market for May, Stellantis strengthens its leadership in hybrid car sales and commercial vehicles. The positive trend in order intake continues

May sees a significant leap in hybrid* car sales[1] by Stellantis in the EU30 market: a share of 16% and an increase of 4.9 percentage points. The PEUGEOT brand is consistently growing in this segment (+3.8 percentage points)

In recent months, Stellantis has progressively gained market share in the hybrid vehicle segment within the EU30 market, eventually reaching the top: now May marks a further, decisive leap forward. Luca Napolitano, Commercial Operations Officer for Stellantis, emphasizes: “The recorded progression, almost 5 percentage points, is not coincidental. We are actually reaping the benefits of the strategic decision made in the second half of 2024, when we widened our line-up of hybrid vehicles to meet the demands directly expressed by the market.”

Luca Napolitano continues: “Another decidedly positive signal comes from a new confirmation of the trend observed in previous months: even May in fact stands out for an excellent order intake, significantly higher than a year ago. Additionally, our models continue to gain increasing approval in competitive markets: I am particularly referring to the new Citroën C3 and Opel Corsa, not to mention, in the Premium segment, the new outstanding performance of Alfa Romeo in Italy. And soon, we will see the impact of the FIAT Grande Panda…”

SOURCE: Stellantis