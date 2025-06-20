Golf GTI Edition 50 – Volkswagen presents the most powerful production GTI

Exclusive anniversary model with 239 kW (325 PS) and a torque of 420 Nm offers outstanding driving dynamics and numerous design highlights

It’s the highlight before the highlight: Volkswagen is presenting the new Golf GTI EDITION 50 at the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring. In 2026, the Golf GTI will celebrate its 50th anniversary, and the brand is marking this special event with this outstanding special model. With an output of 239 kW (325 PS), the Golf GTI EDITION 50 is going down in history as the most powerful production Golf GTI to date. Production of the exclusive special model is scheduled to start in Wolfsburg at the end of 2025 so the Golf GTI EDITION 50 can be delivered to customers promptly for the start of its anniversary year from the first quarter of 2026.

The Golf GTI is one of the most successful compact sports cars in the world. More than 2.5 million units have been produced worldwide to date. In time for its 50th birthday next year, Volkswagen is launching a special model with a focus on driving pleasure in the form of the Golf GTI EDITION 50. “For 50 years, the GTI has stood for more than just performance, precision and driving pleasure at Volkswagen: it is a way of life that unites our fans all over the world – and an essential element of what makes us so strong as a brand,” says Thomas Schäfer, CEO of the Volkswagen brand. “With the fastest and most powerful production model to date, we are celebrating half a century of GTI passion. One thing is for sure: GTI will naturally live on in the future – without any compromises.”

First-class driving dynamics – including on the racetrack. “The Golf GTI EDITION 50 is our fastest and most powerful GTI to date. With the optional Performance package, we have taken the GTI concept to a whole new level,” explains Sebastian Willmann, Head of the Chassis Development and Driving Dynamics Department at VW. A newly tuned DCC sports chassis, a finely adjusted front differential lock and the high-precision progressive steering deliver enhanced dynamic performance in the anniversary model. The result: a particularly performance-oriented special model with its own character.

Willmann: “We have incorporated our experience from fifty years of GTI development into the optional Performance chassis. To do this, we have built on the chassis technology of the legendary Golf VII GTI Clubsport and, in combination with the new semi-slick tyres, have managed to further increase the grip level at the front axle whilst still achieving very neutral and agile handling. We are therefore not only offering our customers the most high-performance GTI ever but have also significantly improved precision when steering into bends, and made the driver’s experience even more enjoyable.”

The record drive – round the Nordschleife track in just 7:46 min. Professional racing driver Benjamin Leuchter underlined the outstanding potential of the Golf GTI EDITION 50 on the 20.832-kilometre-long Nürburgring Nordschleife racetrack. In a time of 07:46:13 minutes, the Volkswagen test and development driver drove the fastest lap ever completed in a production Golf on the circuit known as the ‘Green Hell’ in April 2025. “For me, the Golf GTI EDITION 50 is the most precise and sporty Volkswagen I’ve ever driven,” says Leuchter. “It reminds me a lot of the Golf GTI Clubsport S from 2016. However, the Golf GTI EDITION 50 has been systematically enhanced once again. Because it’s so intuitive and precise, I have a lot of confidence in the car and can really push it to the limit.”

More power, more agility. Volkswagen is equipping the special model with a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine – a modification of the drive unit from the Golf GTI Clubsport with 221 kW (300 PS). Thanks to internal engine measures, the Volkswagen engine team have succeeded in increasing the output of the Golf GTI EDITION 50 to 239 kW (325 PS) – compared with the classic Golf GTI in the basic configuration with 195 kW (265 PS), this is an additional 44 kW (60 PS). The maximum torque of the EDITION 50 has been increased to 420 Nm. In comparison, the Golf GTI Clubsport has a maximum torque of 400 Nm, while the Golf GTI produces 370 Nm.

The chassis of the Golf GTI EDITION 50 has been further refined and adapted to the higher power. A MacPherson front axle and a four-link rear axle form the basic layout. Overall, the anniversary model is 15 mm lower than the basic configuration.

The icing on the cake – the optional GTI-Performance package. For those who like it even sportier, Volkswagen will offer the optional GTI Performance package with Performance chassis exclusively for the Golf GTI EDITION 50. Due to higher spring rates, the natural frequency at the front and rear axles has been increased by around 20 per cent. This results in better support characteristics, a much more direct response and a lower tendency to roll and pitch. With further lowering by 5 mm, the Golf GTI EDITION 50 is 20 mm lower than the standard Golf. Adapted suspension mounts optimise the response time for dynamic excitation. The package also comes with size 235 Potenza Race semi-slick tyres from Bridgestone on 19-inch Warmenau forged wheels as well as a lightweight R-Performance exhaust system with rear silencer in titanium. The Bridgestone tyres are a brand-new development that provide more grip with less rolling resistance and are around 1.1 kg lighter per tyre than the standard tyres. With a weight of only 8 kg per rim, the forged wheels are around 3 kg lighter than the standard 19-inch wheel rim. In addition, the Akrapovič titanium exhaust system saves a further 11 kg.

Exclusive anniversary equipment. The Golf GTI EDITION 50 boasts numerous highlights inside and out. Combined with the red seat belts, the sporty seats with check pattern, a line in Racing Green and synthetic velour elements create a high-quality ambience with a motorsport touch. The newly designed multifunction leather sports steering wheel features trim with the GTI 50 logo. Together with the integrated shift paddles for the seven-speed DSG, it offers a real motorsport feeling. The seats and steering wheel are thus the interfaces to the exceptional chassis and engine of the Golf GTI EDITION 50.

On the exterior, the GTI 50 logo is placed on the roof spoiler and the insides of the exterior mirrors. Other exclusive features include special trim on the door sills, a roof with black paintwork, black exterior mirror housings and black tailpipe trims on the exhaust system. A striking side stripe on the side members with a colour gradient from black to Tornado red additionally underlines the sporty character of the vehicle.

Five exterior colours are planned for the Golf GTI Edition 50: in addition to the characteristic Pure white, these are Moonstone grey, Grenadilla black metallic and – exclusively for the anniversary model – Dark Moss green metallic and Tornado red. Tornado red is the colour that has been synonymous with high-performance Volkswagen vehicles over the decades since 1986. Numerous top models of their time have worn the distinctive paint colour, including the Golf II GTI 16V, the Golf III VR6 and the Golf VII GTI TCR.

