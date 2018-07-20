Toyota Mobility Foundation deploys two- and four-wheeler rental and ride-sharing solutions to alleviate congestion and enhance access to the Metro across Bengaluru

The Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF) and the World Resources Institute (WRI) have initiated a project to deploy two- and four-wheeler rental and ride sharing solutions for congestion alleviation and enhanced first- and last-mile connectivity at six metro stations in Bengaluru, India. Each of the six metro stations will be characterized under distinct typologies based on the land-use and development around the station area. Products made available will include electric scooters with keyless entry, electric cycles, electrified car and micro transit options for ride sharing, with different business models, to better understand what the citizens of the city want. After a 1 year period, findings from these six metro station use cases will be shared with the Government and other interested stakeholders.

This project is an extension of the Station Access and Mobility Program (STAMP) initiated by TMF and WRI, from December 2016 through 2017, to facilitate high-quality first and last mile connectivity solutions, through a challenge platform that identifies innovative technologies and business models for mobility.

TMF, along with WRI, have also extended STAMP across Indian cities through a 3 year, multi-city initiative, with the next identified city being Hyderabad, in which innovative ideas last-mile connectivity solutions are being recognized and catalyzed. Through these solutions we expect an integrated and seamless mobility experience for the customers by building upon the mass rapid transit initiatives of the Indian government.