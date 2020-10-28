TomTom recognized as Innovation Supplier of the Year by FCA

TomTom, the location technology specialist, has been recognized as one of the North America Innovation Suppliers of the Year by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA). Together, TomTom and FCA have pioneered innovations in affordable and easy-to-use, integrated navigation systems.

TomTom supplies FCA with its full stack of maps, navigation and connected services for the all-new Uconnect 5 in-vehicle infotainment system. Drivers of upcoming Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati and Ram Trucks vehicles will benefit from a wide range of innovative features provided by TomTom, including: over-the-air map updates, traffic, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, parking availability, fuel price information, and destination prediction. The first models equipped with Uconnect 5 have hit the road in 2020.

One of TomTom’s major innovations in the integrated solution for FCA vehicles is how the navigation is displayed across both the center console, cluster screen, and (optional) passenger display. The TomTom user interface in the Uconnect 5 system can project moving-lane and turn-by-turn guidance, as well as speed camera, traffic and hazard warnings to the vehicle’s cluster screen. This feature reduces lateral head movement so drivers can focus on the road for a smooth and safer drive.

“This award is an exceptional milestone in TomTom’s long-standing relationship with FCA, and we are honored to be recognized for our commitment to innovation,” said Paul Hohos, Vice President of Automotive Sales Americas, TomTom. “Our automotive team and product units have worked tirelessly to deliver an outstanding and innovative infotainment solution for FCA, and this award is a testament to their commitment.”

Award recipients were determined based on an evaluation of each company’s 2019 supplier scorecard performance – a rating system that evaluates supplier performance in quality, delivery, cost and warranty – and input from FCA senior leadership. During the program, FCA recognized 31 supplier partners across a total of 19 categories.

SOURCE: TomTom