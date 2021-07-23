TomTom nominates Karien van Gennip as new Supervisory Board Member

TomTom, the mapmaker and location technology specialist, today announced that Karien van Gennip has been nominated for appointment to the TomTom Supervisory Board for a term of four years

TomTom (TOM2), the mapmaker and location technology specialist, today announced that Karien van Gennip has been nominated for appointment to the TomTom Supervisory Board for a term of four years. Her appointment will be proposed at an Extraordinary General Meeting to be convened later this year.

Karien van Gennip (1968, Dutch) is Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO at Coöperatie VGZ, one of the largest health care insurance companies in the Netherlands, since November 2020. Prior to that, she held various leadership positions with ING Group N.V. Lastly, as CEO of ING France, she drove an ambitious transformation plan, helped create diversified sources of income and positioned ING as a leading bank for sustainable finance. She also served as the Dutch State Secretary of Economic Affairs (2003-2007) and started her career at McKinsey in 1994.

“We are pleased and excited to propose Karien for appointment to the Supervisory Board,” said Derk Haank, Chairman of the TomTom Supervisory Board. “Her recognized leadership abilities and stakeholder management experience in driving digital transformation, while having a keen eye for people and culture, will further strengthen the composition of the Supervisory Board.”

Upon the adoption of the proposed appointment by the General Meeting, the Supervisory Board will consist of Derk Haank (Chairman), Jacqueline Tammenoms Bakker (Vice-Chairman), Jack de Kreij, Michael Rhodin, Hala Zeine and Karien van Gennip.

