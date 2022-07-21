TomTom applauded by Frost & Sullivan for enabling ease and convenience in automotive navigation with its cloud-native in-dash hybrid navigation system

TomTom Navigation for Automotive enables cost efficiency, onboard storage, and enhanced user experience in automotive navigation for fast, up-to-date automotive routing with less need for onboard storage

Frost & Sullivan recently analyzed the global automotive navigation industry, and based on its findings, recognizes TomTom with the 2022 Global Automotive Navigation New Product Innovation Award. The company is a leading mapping software and device manufacturer of factory-fitted in-vehicle navigation system based on digital technologies and satellite imagery. Advancements in disruptive technologies, GPS, and navigation features in-vehicle drive the connected car industry. Apart from music and other convenience features, navigation is a major contributor to the next-generation growth of the automotive industry. The leading player in mapping and location services launched TomTom Navigation for Automotive, a cloud-native in-dash hybrid navigation system, relies on the “cloud-first, onboard next” technology leveraging cloud and onboard maps for constant navigation functionality.

The TomTom Navigation for Automotive solution integrates the latest advanced services through cloud computing to eliminate the need for onboard storage. The powerful cloud-computing technology enables fast, up-to-date routing and fresh maps with smart usage of online services, over-the-air (OTA) software, and continuous map updates to create a responsive user experience. The cloud-integrated online navigation structure integrates with the in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) system to provide users with secure, connected, fast, and real-time navigation information and switches to using the cloud while connected and available onboard maps in case of loss of connectivity for non-stop, seamless navigation. The solution’s new intuitive user interface can be displayed on the center stack, cluster display, and head-up display (HUD) — irrespective of screen size and aspect ratio based on TomTom’s safety and ease-of-use principle.

According to Ashwini Suvarna, Frost & Sullivan industry analyst, “The TomTom navigation system easily integrates with any vehicle type, whether EVs, trucks, or motorbikes, with a full-stack navigation portfolio comprising the navigation engine, navigation UI, EV routing and range, maps, traffic and travel data, and vehicle sensor information.”

TomTom’s ability to connect its new intuitive user interface to multiple displays allows information, such as turn-by-turn navigation, lane-level instruction, and traffic/hazard warnings to be displayed on the cluster and HUD, improving driver safety and comfort. The technology can easily be integrated into any IVI system as a pre-integrated stack delivered through easy-to-use SDKs and APIs that can run on the cloud. The adaptable solution also integrates with advancements made to the software engine remotely to provide users with the best-in-class experience. Map data is updated much frequently OTA, giving consumers an efficient and reliable in-vehicle hybrid navigation system. The hybrid navigation system offers impressively strong competition against existing conventional onboard navigation systems or cloud-only navigation technologies in the market.

“TomTom’s dynamic range mapping helps drivers visualize the EV range, alerting users with charging location and cost comparisons and adding the charging destination as a waypoint, all based on the system’s predicted range analysis. The in-vehicle solution works in online and offline situations with cloud-computing and state-of-the-art hyper-fast routing and responsive navigation technology,” said Suvarna.

TomTom’s flexible hybrid navigation approach allows automakers to consume significantly less data storage than the traditionally used built-in capability of 64 GB. It also does not rely on data connectivity as heavily as cloud-only navigation and brings in a balance for automakers and consumers in terms of data cost efficiency, onboard storage and enhanced user experience. The technology also offers users voice-support integration via Amazon Alexa, Cerence, and Houndify for additional safety. The solution enables TomTom to properly address customer challenges while cementing the brand’s presence in an EV-dominant future fueled by immersive experiences and automation. More details about the solution as well as the report can be found on the TomTom Navigation for Automotive page. With product innovation as its key growth strategy and a strong overall performance, TomTom earns the 2022 Frost & Sullivan Global Automotive Navigation New Product Innovation Award.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

SOURCE: TomTom