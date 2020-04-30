TMC announces organizational, senior management and personnel changes

On May 1, Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) intends to make the following organizational, senior management, and personnel changes

On May 1, Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) intends to make the following organizational, senior management, and personnel changes.

  1. Organizational changes

The Electronics Parts Business Field will be abolished as electronic component operations are transferred to Denso.

  1. Changes in areas of responsibility for senior management (Senior General Manager level and above)

Name Current New
Jun Nagata Japan Sales Business Group
(Deputy Chief Officer)
  • External & Public Affairs Group (Deputy Chief Officer)
  • Japan Sales Business Group (Deputy Chief Officer)
Hidetoshi Kato Powertrain Company (Fellow)

Electronics Parts Business Field (Concurrent Senior General Manager)
EHV Electronics Design Div. (Concurrent General Manager)
 Powertrain Company (Fellow)

  1. Personnel changes at the General Manager level

Name Current New
Akihiro Ito ZEV B&D Lab,

Toyota ZEV Factory (Group Manager)
 ZEV Promotion Dept.,

Toyota ZEV Factory (General Manager)
Tatsuaki Yokoyama FC Planning Promotion Dept.,

Fuel Cell Business Field
(General Manager)
 Fuel Cell Products Development Div.,

Fuel Cell Business Field (Project General Manager)
Mikio Kizaki FC Planning Promotion Dept.,

Fuel Cell Business Field (Chief Professional Engineer)
 Fuel Cell Products Development Div.,

Fuel Cell Business Field (Chief Professional Engineer)
Tsukasa Takahashi TCZ, Toyota Compact Car Company
(Chief Engineer)
  • TCZ, Toyota Compact Car Company
    (Chief Engineer)
  • Concurrent Toyota Motor East Japan, Inc.

