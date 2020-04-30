TMC announces organizational, senior management and personnel changes

On May 1, Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) intends to make the following organizational, senior management, and personnel changes.
-
Organizational changes
The Electronics Parts Business Field will be abolished as electronic component operations are transferred to Denso.
-
Changes in areas of responsibility for senior management (Senior General Manager level and above)
|Name
|Current
|New
|Jun Nagata
|Japan Sales Business Group
(Deputy Chief Officer)
|
|Hidetoshi Kato
|Powertrain Company (Fellow)
Electronics Parts Business Field (Concurrent Senior General Manager)
EHV Electronics Design Div. (Concurrent General Manager)
|Powertrain Company (Fellow)
-
Personnel changes at the General Manager level
|Name
|Current
|New
|Akihiro Ito
|ZEV B&D Lab,
Toyota ZEV Factory (Group Manager)
|ZEV Promotion Dept.,
Toyota ZEV Factory (General Manager)
|Tatsuaki Yokoyama
|FC Planning Promotion Dept.,
Fuel Cell Business Field
(General Manager)
|Fuel Cell Products Development Div.,
Fuel Cell Business Field (Project General Manager)
|Mikio Kizaki
|FC Planning Promotion Dept.,
Fuel Cell Business Field (Chief Professional Engineer)
|Fuel Cell Products Development Div.,
Fuel Cell Business Field (Chief Professional Engineer)
|Tsukasa Takahashi
|TCZ, Toyota Compact Car Company
(Chief Engineer)
|
SOURCE: Toyota