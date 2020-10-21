The Urban Collëctif: Citroën, Accor and JCDecaux are together imagining the future of autonomous urban mobility for all

Citroën, Accor and JCDecaux, three French-based companies of international reputation and that all play an important role in the daily lives of city dwellers around the world, have joined forces within The Urban Collëctif to share their vision of urban mobility.

“The 21st century will be that of cities.” This thought-provoking quote from the former mayor of Denver, Wellington Webb, sums up the evolution of our planet. The World Bank is indeed predicting that in 2050, two-thirds of the global population will be living in metropolitan areas. Everywhere, cities are changing and actively responding to various economic, social, societal and environmental challenges, which opens up opportunities to imagine the urban space of tomorrow. Against this background of urbanisation, autonomous urban mobility makes perfect sense, in particular when meeting aspirations of sustainable improvements in quality of life in cities and optimising journey times.

If the public and more particularly local authorities, are key players in the development of ‘the city of tomorrow’, companies themselves also play a significant role in foreseeing and supporting these changes.

The Urban Collëctif was born from the shared ambition of imagining the future of autonomous urban mobility for all. Bringing together, between all three founding companies, 200 years of innovation, Citroën, Accor and JCDecaux have thus shared their expertise and know-how in order to offer brand-new urban experiences.

The Urban Collëctif will unveil as a world first, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, during a fully virtual event: an autonomous urban mobility solution on dedicated lanes, for all and in open-source mode.

CITROËN: OVER 100 YEARS AT THE SERVICE OF FREEDOM OF MOVEMENT

For over 100 years, Citroën has been a key player in the freedom of movement. From the legendary Traction Avant and 2CV to the urban mobility solution Ami – 100% ëlectric, Citroën has always shown audacity and creativity in order to widen access to mobility, both in the city and the country. In 2020, Citroën is creating a new chapter in its history, ‘Ëlectric for all’, with the launch of six new electrified models, including New ë-C4, to provide a mobility offering which is sustainable and accessible to all. Accustomed to shaking up the rules, it was only natural for Citroën to embark on The Urban Collëctif project to offer a 100%-electric autonomous urban mobility solution, at the service of new life experiences in the city.

Vincent Cobée, Citroën CEO, revealed: “Driven by the same values of innovation, audacity and customer service, Citroën, Accor and JCDecaux came together naturally for the creation of The Urban Collëctif. This innovative project aligns perfectly with Citroën’s DNA, that of a Brand which has been making mobility more accessible for all since 1919.”

ACCOR: A NATURAL EXTENSION OF AN ENHANCED VISION OF HOSPITALITY

This partnership fits into the culture and DNA of Accor, which for over 50 years, has been providing innovative experiences and services that have transformed the hospitality industry, while also foreseeing the evolving needs, wants and desires of its customers. Sofitel and Pullman, two of the brands in Accor’s luxury and premium portfolio, are showcased through this new concept. The Group aims to bring its brands to life outside of its walls and in the heart of the city, by offering exclusive experiences in association with ALL – Accor Live Limitless, the daily lifestyle companion which harnesses and enhances the brands, services and partnerships offered by the Accor’s ecosystem.

Sébastien Bazin, Accor Chairman and CEO, commented: “We are delighted to partner with Citroën and JCDecaux around this innovative project. With over 5,000 hotels throughout the world, our Group is a key player in the local ecosystem, which is committed to offering ever more exclusive experiences, both for travellers and locals, while contributing to the development of sustainable cities. Extending the hotel experience outside the walls of our properties is in keeping with our bold and modern vision of hospitality.”

JCDECAUX: A MAJOR PLAYER IN URBAN MOBILITY

With its bike-sharing systems, rolled out from 2003, JCDecaux has reinvented bicycle use in the city by providing a real plus in terms of services. Today, with over 31,000 self-service bikes in 76 cities throughout the world, JCDecaux is a promoter of soft eco-friendly mobility. The Group continues to innovate every day to meet the new expectations of users and the evolution of urban issues, especially with its hybrid self-service bikes launched at the end of 2019.

Jean-Charles Decaux, JCDecaux Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-CEO, declared: “Reaching out to partners, both public and private, in order to develop innovative and useful solutions to sustainably improve life in the city is fully in line with the mission of JCDecaux. The result of close cooperation with Citroën and Accor, The Urban Collëctif symbolises JCDecaux’s desire to continue innovating and imagining the urban mobility services of tomorrow.”

