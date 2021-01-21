The Romanian town of Târgu Jiu joins the list of Solaris’s clients

11 Solaris trolleybuses will join the fleet of the Romanian city of Târgu Jiu. This is another order for vehicles with alternative drives placed in the Romanian market within a short space of time. Trollino 12 trolleybuses will start to carry passengers around the town, situated at the foot of the Carpathian Mountains, at the beginning of 2022.

The contract has been signed recently, following a call for tenders launched by the Ministry for Public Works, Development and Administration (Ministerul Dezvoltării, Lucrărilor Publice Și Administrației). Consequently, Solaris will deliver 11 state-of-the-art, low-floor Trollino 12 trolleybuses to the Romanian city of Târgu Jiu. The total value of the contract amounts to nearly €4.5 million.

The ordered vehicles will be equipped with a 160 kW electric motors. Connected to the existing overhead wire network in the town, they will not release any pollutants, thus following a Europe-wide trend to reduce emissions in town and city centres. These environmentally friendly vehicles will be designed to provide maximum comfort and safety for passengers. All the Trollinos will feature air-conditioning, a modern passenger information system, CCTV cameras and a passenger counting system. The trolleybuses will provide space for 91 passengers, including 35 people seated.

These are the bus manufacturer’s first vehicles to operate in the town, but Solaris already enjoys high brand recognition in the Romanian market. Its partnership with Romanian carriers dates back to 2002. Since then, Solaris Bus & Coach has supplied them with over 300 vehicles. Interestingly, all of the latest orders placed by Romanian clients are restricted solely to eco-friendly transport vehicles, including Solaris Urbino electric e-buses. In the past few weeks the producer also concluded a contract for 25 Trollino 18 trolleybuses for the city of Brașov.

SOURCE: Solaris