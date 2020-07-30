TE Connectivity named one of Fast Company’s 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators

TE Connectivity, a world leader in connectivity and sensors, has been named among the 2020 Best Workplaces for Innovators by Fast Company.

The annual honor, developed in collaboration with Accenture, recognizes 100 companies that have built a culture that empowers employees at all levels to create new products, improve operations and take risks. This year’s winners represent a wide variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity and engineering

“Our customers count on TE to innovate solutions to their toughest engineering challenges, whether it’s advancing electric vehicle technology, enabling data to travel at faster speeds or saving lives with enhanced medical devices,” said CEO Terrence Curtin. “In order to be successful, we need to attract top talent to our teams, and we need to create an environment that makes our people want to stay. That’s why it’s so important to encourage new ideas that support TE’s purpose of creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future, no matter their source. We are honored that our workplace culture has been recognized by Fast Company alongside many of the world’s most innovative companies.”

TE was honored for the broad range of ways the company encourages innovation, including an incubator launched in 2017 called TE Time. Through this program, participants are encouraged to work creatively on new ideas that lie outside the scope of their daily work. Though it is a young program, TE Time has already resulted in at least seven patent filings. Additionally, TE’s most successful innovators are invited to the company’s annual global technical conference, TechCon, which celebrates the people who have developed products that have, or are expected to, financially and strategically contribute to the future of TE and the industry at large.

The complete list of Best Workplaces for Innovators is available at www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/2020.

SOURCE: TE Connectivity Ltd.