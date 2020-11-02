Tata Motors registered domestic sales of 49,669 units in October 2020, a growth of 27% over last year

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for October 2020 stood at 52,132 vehicles, compared to 41,354 units during October 2019.
Domestic Sales Performance:
|Category
|Oct. 2020
|Sept. 2020
|Oct. 2019
|% change
Oct’20 vs Sept ’20
|% change
Oct’20 vs Oct’19
|Total Domestic Sales
|49,669
|44,444
|39,152
|12%
|27%
Domestic – Commercial Vehicles:
|Category
|Oct. 2020
|Sept. 2020
|Oct. 2019
|% change
Oct’20 vs Sept ’20
|% change
Oct’20 vs Oct’19
|M&HCV
|5,033
|4,606
|4,893
|9%
|3%
|I & LCV
|4,286
|3,339
|3,832
|28%
|12%
|Passenger Carriers
|755
|778
|1,706
|-3%
|-56%
|SCV cargo and pickup
|15,978
|14,522
|15,552
|10%
|3%
|Total Domestic
|26,052
|23,245
|25,983
|12%
|0%
|CV Exports
|2,420
|1,665
|2,019
|45%
|20%
|Total CV
|28,472
|24,910
|28,002
|14%
|2%
Domestic – Passenger Vehicles:
|Category
|Oct. 2020
|Sept. 2020
|Oct. 2019
|% change
Oct’20 vs Sept ’20
|% change
Oct’20 vs Oct’19
|Total PV
|23,617
|21,199
|13,169
|11%
|79%
SOURCE: Tata Motors