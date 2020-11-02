Tata Motors registered domestic sales of 49,669 units in October 2020, a growth of 27% over last year

   November 2, 2020

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for October 2020 stood at 52,132 vehicles, compared to 41,354 units during October 2019.

Domestic Sales Performance:

Category Oct. 2020 Sept. 2020 Oct. 2019 % change
Oct’20 vs Sept ’20		 % change
Oct’20 vs Oct’19
Total Domestic Sales 49,669 44,444 39,152 12% 27%

Domestic – Commercial Vehicles:

Category Oct. 2020 Sept. 2020 Oct. 2019 % change
Oct’20 vs Sept ’20		 % change
Oct’20 vs Oct’19
M&HCV 5,033 4,606 4,893 9% 3%
I & LCV 4,286 3,339 3,832 28% 12%
Passenger Carriers 755 778 1,706 -3% -56%
SCV cargo and pickup 15,978 14,522 15,552 10% 3%
Total Domestic 26,052 23,245 25,983 12% 0%
CV Exports 2,420 1,665 2,019 45% 20%
Total CV 28,472 24,910 28,002 14% 2%

Domestic – Passenger Vehicles:

Category Oct. 2020 Sept. 2020 Oct. 2019 % change
Oct’20 vs Sept ’20		 % change
Oct’20 vs Oct’19
Total PV 23,617 21,199 13,169 11% 79%

SOURCE: Tata Motors

