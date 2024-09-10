TASKING enhances tools support for NXP automotive microcontrollers and processors

TASKING's VX-toolset for Arm v7.1r1 supported by NXP's Real-Time Drivers (RTD) for S32K388 and extends support for S32N55 to the iC7 family of debuggers

TASKING, recently promoted to NXP Gold Partner status, has enhanced its tools support to optimize and accelerate software development for NXP® Semiconductors’ automotive microcontrollers and processors. TASKING introduces version v7.1r1 of the compiler toolchain VX-toolset for Arm for embedded software development. The new version of the compiler toolchain is now fully supported and qualified to be used with NXP’s new and innovative Real-Time Drivers (RTD) for S32K388 zonal aggregator microcontroller. Additionally, the TASKING family of iC7 hardware debuggers now supports virtual and hardware development of NXP’s recently announced S32N vehicle super-integration processors.

VX-toolset for NXP’s S32K388 zonal aggregator microcontroller Real-Time Drivers (RTD) use

The VX-toolset platform in combination with NXP Real-Time Drivers enables software developers to optimize software for the popular Arm architecture, which is used in many safety-oriented automotive systems such as airbags, body electronics and automotive sensor clusters. Together with the TASKING family of iC7 hardware debuggers and winIDEA integrated development environment (IDE), developers get a fully integrated solution for successful embedded software development for both AUTOSAR and non-AUTOSAR applications in the automotive sector.

Support for NXP’s S32N family of vehicle super-integration processors

The TASKING family of iC7 hardware debuggers also supports the development of NXP’s S32N family of vehicle super-integration processors from both a virtual and hardware perspective. Virtual development is supported via the Synopsys VDK, and the iC7 debuggers support the NXP S32N55 series of processors for traditional ECU hardware development. In addition, improvements have been made to the integration of the TASKING Debugger into NXP’s S32 Design Studio.

“We are proud that we can now call ourselves an NXP Gold Partner,” said Christoph Herzog, CTO at TASKING. “With our VX-toolset for Arm, we are once again demonstrating our commitment to providing software developers with the tools they need to develop safe and secure automotive software.”

“NXP is committed to enabling a vibrant, open ecosystem around the high-performance microcontrollers and processors that we provide for a range of automotive applications,” adds David Vieira, Sr. Director Zonal Solutions at NXP. “Our partnership with TASKING is a great example of that ecosystem in action, giving customers the flexibility to choose the best development platform for their solution.”

