Switch Mobility Ltd. launches all new, ‘SWITCH e1’ 12m bus

Switch Mobility Ltd (‘Switch’), the next-generation carbon neutral electric bus and light commercial vehicle company, today unveiled the new, 4th generation SWITCH e1 bus. The SWITCH e1, a fully electric bus tailored to the European market, is a significant step forward in Switch‘s mission: to enrich lives through green mobility.

Launched at the European Mobility Expo, the SWITCH e1 combines a lightweight monocoque construction with advanced NMC battery technology to create a truly market-leading product. With a 389kWh battery capacity and ZF hub motors, the SWITCH e1 delivers exceptional performance and class leading efficiency. Fast charging is achieved in under 3 hours and A/C charging in 7 hours. The SWITCH e1 also benefits from Switch’s market-leading technology including iAlert, enabling remote, real-time diagnostics and monitoring services, as well as world-class digital battery management tools.

Designed with a focus on passenger comfort, the vehicle is adaptable and boasts a flexible seating layout which has been engineered to enable easy ingress and egress. With capacity for up to 93 passengers – including up to 30 seated, passengers will ride in comfort with a contemporary and open interior design, reading lights, under seat lights, USB ports and a wide-screen monitor including a “next five stops” feature and information on nearby local public transport. The interior layout and ultra-low floor throughout improve wheelchair access which is available through both the front and middle doors, a unique feature within this segment. Passengers and drivers can also enjoy the double skin heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) ducts, directing airflow towards the occupants, reducing wastage, and increasing efficiency.

Developing the SWITCH e1 as a completely new product has also enabled the latest driver aids and safety features to be integrated. Electronic Stability Control and the Electronic Braking System provide a confident driving experience whilst blind spot monitoring, collision detection and lane departure warning will maximise safety for drivers and passengers alike.

Speaking on the occasion, Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman of Switch Mobility, said: The Hinduja Group and Ashok Leyland are committed to providing zero carbon mobility through Switch. Today is a significant milestone for us, with the launch of our first European Bus. Switch is dedicated to the development of new electric buses and light vehicles for multiple geographies and price points including, Europe, UK, India and elsewhere that will be launched over the next few months.”

Andy Palmer, Vice Chairman and CEO of Switch Mobility Ltd, said:“We are proud to continue innovating the sector with not only one of the lightest widely available buses in Europe, but our first fully electric bus designed specifically for the European market. The SWITCH e1 is the result of learning from the 30 million electric miles our buses have covered, delivering a state-of-the-art transport solution designed with a customer first mindset. Switch continues to enable cities to meet net zero targets, allow operators to maximise efficiency whilst minimising costs and ensure drivers and passengers experience unrivalled comfort.”

Creating a zero-carbon future with the next generation of buses

As a sustainable carbon neutral certified manufacturer, the first global bus and light commercial vehicle manufacturer to achieve this accolade, Switch assists cities in reaching true net zero emissions. Switch has saved over 5 million tonnes of CO2 from its Metrodecker buses and its Metrocity, the first British built, pure electric bus to enter service in London continues to be one of the most efficient products on the market.

The SWITCH e1 is the next step in zero-emission buses and builds on Switch’s ambition for a next-generation fleet. The SWITCH e1 is adaptable to any city to ensure fleets can be decarbonised, with customisable batteries to fit the desired range and modular roof-mounting for future expansion needs.

