Sustainable Bus Award 2021 has been cancelled

The awarding process of Sustainable Bus Award 2021 will not take place. Organization committee and jury shared the decision of cancelling this edition of the award, that was supposed to be delivered in the second half of 2020.

This difficult choice has been taken due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its repercussions on travel and industrial production. Travel bans and their unpredictable evolutions all over Europe in the coming months, in fact, will make it complicated for the jury to carry out the evaluating process, that «requires time and a deep journalistic analysis. Many information are needed to choose the right vehicles. The SBY process is a long process, which deeply involves manufacturers, who are asked to provide very specific information», organization committee and jury point out.

«The organizers of the award and all the members of the SBY jury hope that the Covid-19 outbreak will not act as a brake but it will become a driver of energy transition, promotion of public transport and innovation in mobility – organizers and members of the jury add -. Safeguarding the planet today, even more than yesterday, is a crucial topic and the contribution of sustainable public transport is, and will be, crucial in achieving the goals of the UNFCCC ( United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change)».

SBY’s activities will be resumed next year: the delivery of Sustainable Bus Award 2022 will take place in Q3 2021.

SOURCE: Sustainable Bus Award