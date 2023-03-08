Subaru earns five 2023 IIHS Award with enhanced criteria for 2023 model lineup (Applies to U.S. models only)

For 2023, IIHS instituted new requirements in side impact protection, pedestrian crash prevention and headlights

Subaru Corporation announced that the 2023 Ascent, Outback and Solterra were named a 2023 TOP SAFETY PICK+ by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). Also, Forester and Legacy earned the 2023 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK award.

2023 TOP SAFETY PICK + Winners (U.S. models)

Ascent (TSP+ for 6 consecutive years)*1

Outback (TSP for 15 consecutive years)*1

Solterra (built after Oct. 2022) (First year for TSP+)

2023 TOP SAFETY PICK Winners (U.S. models)

Legacy (TSP for 18 consecutive years)*1

Forester (TSP for 17 consecutive years)*1

For 2023, The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety modified the requirements for its TOP SAFETY PICK and TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards. New requirements for side crash protection, pedestrian crash prevention systems and headlights were instated.

The biggest change to the criteria for both awards is the replacement of the original IIHS side crash test with the updated evaluation launched in 2021. The updated test involves 82 percent more energy than the original test. Vehicles must earn an acceptable or good rating to qualify for TOP SAFETY PICK, while a good rating is required for the “plus”.

The TOP SAFETY PICK+ criteria include another new evaluation, the nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention test. Advanced or superior rating is required in both the nighttime and daytime pedestrian tests for the higher award. For TOP SAFETY PICK, only a daytime rating of advanced or superior is required.

Since 2013, Subaru has received a cumulative total of 69 TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards, which is more than any other brand.*1 *2

*1: Claim applies to U.S.-spec vehicles. Based on research conducted by Subaru of America, Inc. and Subaru Canada, Inc.

*2: As of February 2023

SOURCE: Subaru