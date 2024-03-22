Stellantis statement: SABIC inflator

FCA US LLC is voluntarily recalling an estimated 284,982 U.S.-market vehicles to replace their side air bag inflatable curtain (SABIC) modules

FCA US LLC is voluntarily recalling an estimated 284,982 U.S.-market vehicles to replace their side air bag inflatable curtain (SABIC) modules.

A routine review of customer feedback led to a Company investigation that discovered certain vehicles may have been equipped with SABIC inflators that had moisture introduced during supplier manufacturing. This may lead to stress corrosion and potential rupture.

Should this occur, inflator material may be discharged inside the vehicle and cause injury.

These inflators do not use the same propellant or inflator design as previously recalled Takata air bags. The Company is unaware of any related injuries or accidents; of five incidents investigated, all occurred when the vehicle’s interior temperature exceeded 120F.

This defect is estimated to exist in less than one percent of the recall population, however, the Company urges customers to follow the instructions on their recall notices. Customers may visit online search engines such as mopar/recalls.com or checktoprotect.org to learn if their vehicles are affected.

The remedy has been developed and we are accumulating parts so dealers will be equipped to provide service.

The recall is limited to certain 2018-2021 Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 sedans. Customers with additional questions or concerns may contact their dealers or call (800) 853-1403.

Additional vehicles will be subject to recall in Canada (est. 10,285), Mexico (est. 3,502) and certain markets outside North America (est. 18,820).

SOURCE: Stellantis