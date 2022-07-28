Stellantis: First half 2022 results

Net revenues of €88.0 billion, up 17% compared to H1 2021 Pro Forma(3) reflecting strong net pricing, favorable vehicle mix and positive FX translation effects

“In a demanding global context, we continue to ‘Dare Forward’, delivering an outstanding performance and executing our bold electrification strategy. Together with our employees’ resiliency, agility and entrepreneurial mindset, and our innovative partners, we are shaping Stellantis into a sustainable mobility tech company that’s fit for the future. I would like to express my sincere appreciation to all Stellantis employees for their commitment and their contribution to these results.” Carlos Tavares, CEO

Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan is progressing at full speed, supported by record profitability and accelerating sales of low emission vehicles (LEV), which include battery electric (BEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and fuel cell electric vehicles.

The Company ranked second in the EU30 market for BEV and LEV sales (less than 1k vehicles gap with LEV leader) and third in the U.S. market for LEV sales(6). Stellantis’ global BEV sales were up nearly 50% y-o-y to 136k units in H1. The Company now offers 20 BEVs, with an additional 28 BEVs to be launched through 2024.

Battery Ecosystem Strengthened: Confirmed locations for five gigafactories (three in Europe and two in North America), partnering with Automotive Cells Company, Samsung SDI and LG Energy Solution; and strengthened supply of low-carbon lithium hydroxide, by signing agreements with Vulcan Energy and Controlled Thermal Resources in Europe and North America, respectively. Samsung SDI and LG Energy Solution agreements remain subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Global Mobility Leadership: Acquired Share Now, positioning Free2move as a world leader in mobility with more than 6 million customers worldwide.

Transformational Partnerships: Announced global, multi-year agreements with Amazon and Qualcomm that will transform the in-vehicle experience for millions of Stellantis customers.

North America: Achieved record profitability, with Adjusted operating income (AOI) margin of 18.1%; market share was up 40 bps y-o-y to 11.3%, with U.S. share up 50 bps to 11.7%. Jeep® Wrangler 4xe remains the best-selling PHEV in the U.S.(6) with 19k units sold in H1, up 55% y-o-y. The all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe is arriving in dealerships, soon to be followed by the all-new Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L in late 2022.

Enlarged Europe: Achieved AOI margin of 10.4% up 160 bps, EU30 market share at 21.2%, down 190 bps. The Fiat New 500 was the number one selling BEV in Germany and Italy and the Peugeot e-208 was the best-selling BEV in France. Jeep Compass and Renegade were the number one and number two best-selling LEVs in Italy. Peugeot 208, Opel Corsa, Citroën C3, Fiat Panda and Fiat 500 represented five of the EU30 top 10 selling vehicles.

Other Regions: All three regions achieved double-digit AOI margins. South America: more than tripled AOI to €1.0 billion, with 13.9% margin. Market leader in the region with 23.5% share. Fiat was the top-selling brand in the region and Jeep top-selling SUV brand in Brazil. Middle East & Africa: record AOI margin of 15.5% up 580 bps and AOI of €472 million; market share up 20 bps to 11.9%. China and India & Asia Pacific: AOI margin of 13.4%, with AOI up 40% to €289 million. The all-new Jeep Meridian and Citroën C3 launched in India and deliveries began in June and July, respectively.

Maserati: On the path to double-digit profitability, with AOI margin of 6.6%, up 330 bps. AOI more than doubled to €62 million. All-new MC 20 Cielo unveiled in May; launched all-new Grecale with first deliveries in Europe at the end of June and unveiled limited edition Supercar in July.

Note: Unless otherwise stated, all market share and ranking references are for H1 2022. All year-over-year comparisons are to H1 2021 including Legacy FCA for the period from January 1 – 16, 2021, prior to the closing of the merger.

Upcoming Events: Dodge, Jeep and Ram to reveal more about their electrification strategies.

August 16 and 17: Gateway Muscle and Future Muscle Reveals as part of ‘Dodge Speed Week’

September: Jeep 4xe Day

November 3: Q3 2022 Shipments and Revenues

November: Ram Revolution

