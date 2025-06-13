Duvenbeck and MAN conclude framework agreement at Transport Logistic trade fair

MAN and Duvenbeck sign framework agreement for up to 1,000 new MAN vehicles by the end of 2027

International logistics service provider Duvenbeck has signed a framework agreement with MAN Truck & Bus for the delivery of up to 1,000 MAN tractor units by the end of 2027. The first vehicles are scheduled to be deployed at various Duvenbeck logistics locations across Europe from the end of the third quarter of 2025. With the new MAN PowerLion powertrain, the MAN TGX trucks are particularly fuel-efficient and low in CO 2 emissions. Since the beginning of 2025, Duvenbeck has also been operating 15 fully electric MAN eTGX trucks in daily service for various customers, with 15 more electric ultra-tractor units for transports with an interior height of up to three metres to follow by September. The vehicles are part of an LOI signed in 2023 for the delivery of up to 120 MAN electric trucks.

“With the framework agreement for up to 1,000 MAN trucks with the new D30 Powerlion drivetrain, Duvenbeck is demonstrating its vision. The highly efficient and low-emission combustion engine will remain a central pillar of logistics in the coming years. With our new PowerLion drivetrain, we are offering our customers future-proof technology on the road to increasingly low-emission trucks. In addition, electric vehicles will gradually become more attractive in more and more areas of transport. Here too, Duvenbeck is acting as a pioneer in the transformation to zero emissions with our MAN eTGX. We are proud to be working closely with Duvenbeck as a forward-looking partner,” says Friedrich Baumann, Executive Board Member for Sales & Customer Solutions at MAN Truck & Bus SE.

Duvenbeck: Partner for sustainable logistics

“Sustainability is one of the cornerstones of our corporate strategy at Duvenbeck. I am therefore delighted that this topic is receiving significant support within the company – led by our strategic purchasing department, headed by Bernd Reining, who is working with MAN to develop innovative solutions,” says Hakan Bicil, CEO of the Duvenbeck Group.

Duvenbeck has been committed to low-emission and resource-efficient transport solutions for many years with its ‘Green Logistics’ initiative. The Bocholt-based group of companies continuously implements measures to optimise energy efficiency and resource conservation. These include the use of alternative drive systems, the deployment of innovative technologies, the reduction of empty runs, and strategic route planning and load design.

“Long-term, reliable partnerships are essential for the transformation of logistics towards sustainable and efficient transport solutions. In MAN, we have a strong partner at our side who supports us in the development and implementation of transformation solutions in our supply chain,” says Bernd Reining, Senior Vice President Fleet Management & Strategic Purchasing.

MAN PowerLion: economical and environmentally friendly powerhouse

The new Duvenbeck vehicles feature the new PowerLion drivetrain, whose powerful heart is the new MAN D30 engine. Developed with the combined expertise of the TRATON Group, the 13-litre inline six-cylinder engine achieves an efficiency of over 50 percent, which is unmatched in the commercial vehicle world. In combination with the equally new MAN TipMatic 14 transmission and further improved aerodynamics, MAN TGX tractor units offer a further fuel and CO 2 savings of around five percent compared to the already very economical previous model year with the D26 engine. With a wide range of power outputs from 380 to 560 hp (2,100 to 2,800 Nm), the MAN D30 powerfully covers all application requirements.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus