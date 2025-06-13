Suzuki’s Philippine subsidiary, Suzuki Philippines Inc. holds 50-year anniversary ceremony

Suzuki Motor Corporation (hereinafter Suzuki) celebrated 50 years since it has started business in the Philippines in 1975

Suzuki Motor Corporation (hereinafter Suzuki) celebrated 50 years since it has started business in the Philippines in 1975. To commemorate this anniversary, Suzuki Philippines Inc. (hereinafter SPH), a subsidiary of Suzuki in the Philippines, held a 50-year anniversary ceremony in Manila, Philippines on 13 June. The ceremony was held in the presence of Representative Director and President of Suzuki, Toshihiro Suzuki and President of SPH Koichiro Hirao with approximately 400 people including dealers and relevant person attending the event.

In 1975, Suzuki established Antonio Suzuki Corporation, a joint venture in the Philippines, and started production and sales of motorcycles. In 1985, the company was renamed Suzuki Philippines Inc., and production capacity was expanded to the current level of approximately 200,000 units per year in 2012 to meet the growing demand for motorcycles. Sales of automobiles was started in 1999 and sales of outboard motors was started in 2016.

Comments from Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President “I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the people of the Philippines, the government officials, dealers, suppliers and customers who have supported Suzuki Philippines Inc. over the past 50 years. Demand for mobility in the Philippines is expected to continue to grow and is an important market for Suzuki. Suzuki aims for ‘an infrastructure mobility closely connected with people’s lives’, and is committed to providing attractive products in the Philippines.”

Overview of SPH (as of the end of March 2025)

Foundation 1985 Start of Production February 1985 Head Office Calamba Capital 3,832 million PHP Number of Employees Approx. 900 Cumulative Production Motorcycle Approx. 2.83 million units Cumulative Sales Motorcycle Approx. 2.79 million units

Automobile Approx. 220 thousand units

Brief history of SPH