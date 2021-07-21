Stellantis: Aftersales online booking: a step forward in the digitalization of the customer journey

A modern way to interact with our customers

Stellantis eases Peugeot, Citroën, DS and Opel customers’ life with a new customer journey for its online booking process. It has never been easier to book a next workshop visit online.

In the current sanitary and economic context, the digital journey is not only practical; it has become a true asset, a necessity.

For the interventions on their vehicle, like maintenance, tire change, annual inspection and much more, customers are free to book seamlessly and swiftly their appointment online. The system allows localizing the nearest workshops and displays their available slots at the same time.

A new navigation interface makes the reservation easier in a few clicks:

A “breadcrumb trail” located at the top of each page constantly reminds the information selected and allows easy changes during the navigation if necessary.

The selection of jobs is easy. New features are available, such as the possibility for customers to add a video, photo file or a soundtrack to explain further the needs and requests they might have with their vehicles. With these additional details, workshops can prepare themselves upstream for an even better customer service.

At the end of the process, customers get a systematic mail notification of the confirmed booking.

The online booking is accessible from the websites of Peugeot, Citroën, DS and Opel or directly from the Apps of these brands for even more convenience and immediate identification.

The Aftersales online booking is available in many countries with more than 70 brands/countries instances, 30% of them being already fitted with the new version. In pilot countries, the new customer journey generated an increase of up to 12% in the bookings versus the previous version.

SOURCE: Stellantis