SMMT: UK engine manufacturing decreases in November

- November sees -14.2% decline in UK engine production as manufacturers respond to market changes.
- Exports hold steady with a 0.7% increase, while domestic demand drops by -30.5%.
- Year-to-date volumes pass 2.5m, maintaining year-on-year levels with a 0.8% increase.
Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said,
November’s figures are the result of a range of factors, as manufacturers continue to respond to regulatory changes and adapt to model and technology changes as well as market demand.
In the longer term, an ambitious Brexit deal with the European Union would make for a more positive outlook as the UK automotive sector depends on the stability provided by free and frictionless access to the European Union, our biggest market.
Source: SMMT