Siemens: Yunex Traffic brand launched

Former Siemens Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS) launches its new brand Yunex Traffic and starts operating as a new company of Siemens Mobility as of July 1st. It will be positioned in a fast-paced market, where it can strategically leverage its market-leading position in offering innovative, smart, and comprehensive mobility solutions for roads and cities. Under the leadership of CEO Markus Schlitt and CFO Jan Villwock, Yunex Traffic will operate with a clear business focus and entrepreneurial freedom, where it can pursue its own growth strategy, build strategic partnerships, shape digitalization in its industry and actively drive market consolidation.

“The start of Yunex Traffic will mark a significant milestone in the journey of Siemens Mobility. In today’s fast changing world, companies must always be able and willing to adapt quickly and effectively to new trends, customer preferences and changing competitive market conditions, and that’s exactly what we are doing here. We believe Yunex Traffic, under the expert leadership of Markus and Jan, will now be better positioned to strategically pursue new opportunities, actively shape the market, and secure the investments that will enable the business to grow,” said Michael Peter, CEO of Siemens Mobility.

As a healthy business with annual revenue of more than 600 million euros and a compound annual growth rate in orders of 8% in recent years, Yunex Traffic will continue to be a leader in the field of adaptive traffic control and management, highway, and tunnel automation as well as smart solutions for V2X and road user charging (tolling). Automation and digitalization are a main focus of its portfolio strategy, making use of the possibilities that cloud computing, 5G and AI provide.

“Rapid population growth is straining the transportation systems and road networks of major cities around the world, and increasing levels of congestion, delays, and air pollution are leading to a decline in quality of life. With digitalization and the use of disruptive technologies, Yunex Traffic will actively shape the ‘what’s next in traffic’ movement by enabling city and mobility operators worldwide to intelligently optimize and integrate traffic management. This will not only result in the greater availability and reliability of mobility, but the reduced emissions will contribute to cleaner and more livable cities,” said Markus Schlitt, CEO of Yunex Traffic.

Yunex Traffic is active in over 40 countries worldwide and its intelligent mobility solutions are currently being used in major cities across the world, including Dubai, London, Berlin, Bogota, and Miami. Yunex Traffic is the only supplier who can offer all major regional standards in Europe, UK, Asia, and America.

SOURCE: Siemens