Siemens Mobility to develop Mobility as a Service (MaaS) platform for the Netherlands

Siemens Mobility will sign a contract in the Netherlands with the joint venture RiVier (NS, HTM and RET) to develop a countrywide, intelligent Mobility as a Service (MaaS) platform. The MaaS platform to be delivered in the autumn will allow providers to integrate travel planning. The technological core of the MaaS platform is supplied by Siemens Mobility subsidiaries Hacon and eos.uptrade.

“The pandemic is changing our behavior,” says RET director Maurice Unck on behalf of RiVier. “We work, learn and travel more flexibly: in time, place and choice of means of transport. That is why we are investing in the best travel options for consumers right now. We lower the threshold to easily plan, book and pay for a trip with multiple modes of transport.”

“Smart applications that can integrate and coordinate different modes of transportation makes the idea of seamless travel from the first mile to the last a reality. Having the ability to choose from the full spectrum of mobility options to plan, schedule and pay for trips, significantly improves the travel experience and enhances overall quality of life. We are pleased to have the opportunity to provide our intelligent solutions and deliver a MaaS system that will enable mobility in the Netherlands to be more comfortable, sustainable, and efficient,” said Andre Rodenbeck, CEO Rail Infrastructure at Siemens Mobility.

“Creating the perfect passenger experience requires cooperation across the industry. It is inspiring to see how NS, RET and HTM are joining forces to make the mobility landscape in the Netherlands even more attractive. We at Hacon and eos.uptrade are very proud to bring our know-how and solutions to this trail-blazing project”, says Michael Frankenberg, CEO of Hacon and Head of Intermodal Solutions at Siemens Mobility.

The platform is being developed as an open ecosystem that can be connected to existing apps from the MaaS providers NS, RET and HTM. The initiators call on other mobility providers to join so that traveling by public transport, bicycle sharing, car, scooter, and taxi, can be better connected and more convenient.

Through the MaaS platform, mobility providers can draw attention to their services and better tailor them to the needs of travelers, while also optimizing their fleet management. In addition to efficiency and passenger comfort, MaaS also provides eco-friendly and sustainability benefits. As public transport or shared solutions become more attractive, travelers will only use their cars where it is of most added value to them.

SOURCE: Siemens