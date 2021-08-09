Siemens Mobility and everis to develop a Mobility as a Service (MaaS) platform for Renfe in Spain

Siemens Mobility and everis have been awarded a 5-year contract by Renfe, the national railway company of Spain, to develop and operate a countrywide, intelligent Mobility as a Service (MaaS) platform

Siemens Mobility and everis have been awarded a 5-year contract by Renfe, the national railway company of Spain, to develop and operate a countrywide, intelligent Mobility as a Service (MaaS) platform. The comprehensive digital platform will integrate various modes of shared and public transport, such as train, bicycle, metro, bus, car sharing, and scooter services, so passengers can easily identify and directly book the trip option that best meets their needs. Once completed, the platform will be available in 27 cities across Spain including metropolitan areas like Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Bilbao, and Sevilla.

“We are delighted to have been given the opportunity to accompany Renfe in their aspired transformation from a rail operator to an enabler of seamless door-to-door mobility. Our intermodal software platform and digital solutions will help deliver one of the world’s most ambitious MaaS projects, that has the potential to set new benchmarks”, said Andre Rodenbeck, CEO Rail Infrastructure at Siemens Mobility.

“MaaS is a very passenger-centered approach and significantly enhances the passenger experience for travelers throughout Spain and will contribute to making sustainable modes of transportation more attractive. Renfe is shaping the future of mobility in Spain and we’re proud to be part of this journey”, added Agustin Escobar, CEO of Siemens Mobility Spain and Southwest Europe region.

“For everis NTT DATA it is an authentic pleasure to consolidate our relationship of more than 20 years with Renfe with this strategic MaaS project, which represents a relevant milestone in its transformation process to get along with the new technological and market trends. With this objective in mind, we will deploy our design, branding, marketing, commercial, technological and business capabilities to develop this project”, said Pedro Mur, Head of Mobility, Transport and Logistics at everis NTT DATA.

Renfe predicts the intermodal platform will attract a minimum of 650,000 new customers to train travel, who will generate 1.8 million new trips in five years, increasing train ticket sales in the main corridors by between 3% and 4%. Renfe’s forecast is that the new system and personalized passenger experience has the potential to provide up to €156 million of additional income in the five years following implementation.

Siemens Mobility and everis have teamed up to deliver and operate the platform. Siemens Mobility will provide the core technology for the system, while the multinational consulting firm everis will supply the system integration and support for the commercial operation, including the marketing and legal aspects.

Siemens Mobility’s intermodal digital solutions are powered by its subsidiaries Hacon, eos.uptrade, Bytemark and Padam Mobility. With its trip planning software HAFAS provided by Hacon, Siemens Mobility has successfully implemented intermodal MaaS systems across the world including, Dubai, Denmark, Luxembourg, Andorra and soon to be Netherlands, as well as the San Francisco Bay Area in the United States.

