SEAT Minimó: A vision of the future of urban mobility

SEAT is taking the wraps off a vision of the future of urban mobility at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this year, with the unveiling of its concept car Minimó. The all-electric quadricycle has been developed to help meet the challenges of city driving, emission regulations whether that’s stricter laws on what vehicles can enter urban areas, the increasing fatigue of traffic jams or the lack of parking spaces.

The Minimó brings together the benefits of the smaller dimensions of a motorcycle with the safety and comfort of a larger passenger vehicle, minimising the many pain points of travelling around our cities.

“The industry is adapting to changes in the way customers view personal transport. With the Minimó, the vision of our first product designed to purpose, SEAT is addressing those challenges, combining autonomous driving technologies with electric powertrain systems to create the future of urban mobility” said Luca de Meo, President of SEAT.

The vehicle is designed to be narrow and agile making it easier to navigate around urban areas, but is enclosed and practical increasing safety and its ability to serve a wider number of drivers and their needs.

An all-electric powertrain with 0 emissions means that entering city centres with even the most stringent emissions legislation is no problem. Add to this the ability to swap battery packs to quickly and efficiently refuel the vehicle, reducing significantly the charging time for private customers and operation costs of an urban electric carsharing service.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: SEAT