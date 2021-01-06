Pioneer to exhibit at CES 2021

Pioneer Corporation will be exhibiting at CES 2021, the most influential tech event in the world. It will take place online from Monday, January 11 to Thursday, January 14, 2021.

This CES, exhibiting online for the first time, Pioneer will introduce various solutions focused on its new corporate vision, “Creating the Future of Mobility Experiences”.

Outline of CES2021

Period Monday-Thursday, January 11-14, 2021 US East Coast time

* 11th is media only Official Website URL https://www.ces.tech/

* Paid registration is required in advance to view the CES2021 site

Outline of exhibits

Pioneer will present a video platform integrating mobility data collected over a long period with video data, high precision maps essential for the realization of a society utilizing safe autonomous driving that provides peace of mind, and the solutions that utilize high quality 3D-LiDAR made in Japan. In addition, it will be presenting Multimedia software packages and Cabin UX solutions Pioneer is taking towards the realization of next-generation, comfortable automotive interior spaces and proposing the convenient and happy car lifestyles supported by internet-connected automotive technologies.

SOURCE: Pioneer