Pico Technology launches landmark software in landmark year

In its landmark 30th anniversary year, Pico Technology has released the first stable version of its latest generation of automotive oscilloscope software, PicoScope 7 Automotive. This release builds on extensive use by vehicle manufacturers and independent repairers to ensure it is ready for everyday diagnostic use in workshops. It is available to download for free by automotive, heavy-duty and off-highway vehicle repairers worldwide from today.

PicoScope 7 Automotive represents a major step forward in design and usability, having been developed from the ground up to fully support the touchscreen devices commonplace within vehicle repair workshops. It retains all the PicoScope 6 Automotive benefits that made it an industry standard and introduces usability enhancements, to make it easier for all technicians to learn and use, as well as performance improvements under the hood. For the first time, PicoScope 7 Automotive is now available on macOS and Linux operating systems, in addition to Windows 10.

PicoScope 7 Automotive’s modern user interface has: the most important settings and features placed where users most naturally look for them; fewer controls with less visual clutter; consistent styling and behaviors that quickly feel familiar and intuitive; and personalization that allows users to shortcut chosen tools. This makes PicoScope faster to navigate, learn and use, easier on the eye and helps technicians to quickly and confidently capture, view and analyze their waveforms. With support for additional displays, full-screen waveforms and multiple views, PicoScope 7 Automotive also allows you to make the best of your workshop display setup.

PicoScope’s popular Guided tests (including Electric Vehicle guided tests in PicoScope 7 Automotive) and Waveform library have both been redesigned and rebuilt and are accessible within their own dedicated browsers with touchscreen-friendly navigation and controls. The Waveform library also supports Windows, macOS and Linux operating systems.

One significant new feature is the intelligent probe interface. It builds on the impressive capabilities introduced with Pico Technology’s PicoBNC+® probes and PicoScope Automotive 4225A and 4425A oscilloscopes. By automatically setting up PicoScope, warning users if the wrong probes are connected and suggesting suitable alternative accessories, the new interface saves users time and gives them more confidence in their test setup and results than ever before.

Alan Tong, Chief Executive Officer at Pico Technology, said “We’re very proud of PicoScope 7 Automotive. We have listened to feedback from thousands of users about how to improve PicoScope 6. PicoScope 7 represents the summation of all of that. In particular, we were asked to support an even wider range of users and devices and we have achieved that. It feels very appropriate that we are launching this stable version in our landmark 30th anniversary, as we look to continue our 30 years of continuous growth.” Phil Service, Pico Technology’s Automotive Business Development Manager, added “PicoScope 7 Automotive is the platform from which we will launch other game-changing features and products: our aim is to keep ourselves and our users at the cutting edge of vehicle diagnostics. We believe PicoScope 7 Automotive is exactly the software we need to keep us driving the future together.”

