Peugeot wins again in the Company Car Today CCT100 Awards

PEUGEOT scooped two accolades in the 2019 Company Car Today CCT100 Awards, with the 5008 SUV taking the prize for ‘SUV of the Year’ and the all-new Rifter beating the competition to the top honour in the ‘MPV of the Year’ category. It’s a second time win in the CCT100 Awards for the 5008 SUV which took the ‘SUV of the Year’ award in the inaugural CCT100 Awards soon after its launch in 2018.

The all-new PEUGEOT Rifter brings style and practicality to the MPV sector, with a choice of five and seven seat models in two different lengths. Like the 5008 SUV, the Rifter benefits from PEUGEOT’s i-Cockpit® and flexible interior layout, combined with impressive carrying capacity.

Commenting on the 5008 SUV award, Company Car Today Editor, Paul Barker, said, “The 5008 SUV does a great job of combining style and practicality with the sensible elements that make a great business car, such as impressively low emissions figures that lead to low running costs. It’s a fine illustration of how far the PEUGEOT brand has moved with its latest products, and very worthy in retaining the CCT100 SUV of the Year title.”

Turning his attention to the all-new PEUGEOT Rifter, Paul said, “The all-new Rifter sets new standards for affordable practicality and people-moving ability. It’s a car that offers huge load-carrying potential, clever use of space throughout the cabin, the option of a seven-seat layout and admirably low running costs. It’s a great new arrival into the sector.”

Both the 5008 SUV and all-new Rifter are powered by a choice of petrol and diesel engines that meet the stringent Euro 6.2 limits and offer very low emissions, combined with impressive fuel economy and competitive company car tax rates.

SOURCE: PEUGEOT