Peterbilt delivers Model 520EV refuse vehicle to City of Roses Disposal & Recycling

Peterbilt is pleased to announce the delivery of a Model 520EV refuse vehicle to City of Roses (COR) Disposal & Recycling, in Portland, Oregon. The zero-emissions Model 520EV will provide recycling and waste collection services for the City of Portland and advance its environmental sustainability initiatives.

Leaders from COR Disposal & Recycling, Portland General Electric Company, the City of Portland, McNeilus and Peterbilt recently gathered to reveal the new Model 520EV and celebrate this electrification milestone. Local media had the opportunity to ride along with the emission-free vehicle to experience the Model 520EV’s first pickup in Northwest Portland as part of the public unveiling event.

“This is an exciting opportunity both for COR to receive the State of Oregon’s first EV of its kind, and for us to be able to focus on the underserved community of East Portland to improve air quality and provide workforce development opportunities,” said Alando Simpson CEO of COR Disposal & Recycling.

The Model 520EV is equipped with a McNeilus rear loader and can complete a full day of bin collections on a single charge, showcasing its exceptional efficiency and productivity. It provides extended operating range to COR Disposal & Recycling in addition to regenerative braking to enhance safety and optimized vehicle performance.

“Peterbilt leads the charge in commercial vehicle electrification and is proud to deliver this Model 520EV to COR Disposal & Recycling,” said Jake Montero, Peterbilt assistant general manager, sales and marketing. “We are committed to supporting our customers as they integrate electric vehicles into their fleet operations.”

