Volkswagen: The ID.3 product line is becoming more diverse: start of pre-sales for GTX, Pro and Pure models

Sporty flagship model: the new ID.3 GTX is arriving on the market with an individualised design and extensive standard equipment

Volkswagen is expanding its ID.3 range and is now offering three further versions: in addition to the new dynamic ID.3 GTX with an output of 210 kW (285 PS), the enhanced ID.3 Pro and the new entry-level ID.3 Pure are now available to order. They all feature the new software and infotainment generation with a 12.9-inch (32.8-centimetre) display and an improved operating concept. In addition, optional features such as the enhanced augmented reality head-up display, a redesigned Wellness app and the premium sound system from Harman Kardon are available. The battery sizes range from 79 kWh (net) in the ID.3 GTX to 59 kWh (net) in the ID.3 Pro to 52 kWh (net) in the new ID.3 Pure.

ID.3 GTX – powerful engine, large battery and high charging capacity. The ID.3 GTX features the new Performance drive, which offers an output of 210 kW (285 PS) with a maximum torque of 545 Nm. This electric drive motor accelerates to 100 km/h in just 5.9 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 180 km/h. The electrical energy is supplied by a new 79 kWh lithium-ion battery (net), which can be charged at DC quick-charging stations with up to 185 kW. With this power, the battery can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent again in about 26 minutes. The combined WLTP range of the ID.3 GTX is up to 604 km.

Kai Grünitz, Member of the Volkswagen Brand Board of Management responsible for Development, says: “With the ID.3 GTX, Volkswagen is transferring the almost 50-year tradition of its compact GT models into the world of electric mobility. This means driving pleasure is guaranteed.”

Sporty GTX design. The ID.3 GTX stands out from all other models in the product line thanks to its individualised design. The GTX-specific front bumper features a new independent black air intake in a diamond-style design. On the left and right, the bumper is limited by new daytime running lights that together form an X. Matching the GTX style, the wheels feature black-painted inner surfaces and bright diamond-cut outer surfaces. The 20-inch Skagen GTX wheel rim will also be available completely in black as an option. Numerous GTX-specific features individualise the interior of the ID.3 GTX. Premium sport seats as standard underline the sporty character with their red topstitching and perforated GTX lettering in the front seat backrests. Red stitching and the GTX lettering in chrome characterise the sporty multi-function steering wheel.

ID.3 Pro receives upgrade. The ID.3 Pro now also has the next software and infotainment generation and the improved operating concept on board. In addition, there is now the option of digitally upgrading the output from 150 kW (203 PS) to 170 kW (231 PS) at a later date (power-on-demand). This improves the acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h to 6.6 seconds. The new 59 kWh lithium-ion battery (net) provides a combined WLTP range of up to 434 kilometres. The maximum charging capacity increases from 120 kW to 165 kW.

New entry-level model. The new ID.3 Pure rounds off the ID.3 entry-level product line. With its 125 kW (170 PS) electric drive motor and a 52 kWh lithium-ion battery (net), the ID.3 Pure is the ideal entry-level model that provides a combined WLTP range of up to 388 kilometres. The maximum charging capacity is up to 145 kW.

SOURCE: Volkswagen