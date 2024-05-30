Horse announces next-generation Range Extenders

Horse reveals innovative Range Extender technology for passenger and light commercial vehicles

Horse, a global leader in innovative and low emissions powertrain systems, has launched its next-generation of Range Extender powertrains.

The powertrain has a 200km EV-only range, with the engine adding a further 600km of range for a total of 800km. This offers drivers long-range travel while allowing them easy access to low-emissions zones.

The high-voltage battery is around half the size of a pure EV battery, delivering both significant cost savings, weight, and reduced pressure on the critical mineral supply chain.

The engine works as an onboard power source for the vehicle’s battery, powering the battery via an electric generator outputting 50kW for passenger vehicle models, and 80kW for light commercial vehicle models. It maintains the charge level of the high-voltage battery, which is used to power the electric drive motor.

The benefit of a Range Extender is the engine constantly operates in a high-efficiency operating window (rev range), minimising fuel consumption and emissions.

Patrice Haettel, CEO at Horse, commented: “One look at regional level sales profiles around the world points to the need for a variety of power generation solutions to meet individual consumer demands and technical needs. There’s not a one-size-fits-all solution, instead we’re developing next-generation hybrids, range extenders, and synthetic and hydrogen fuelled power solutions.

“This new Range Extender technology enables users to enter low-emission zones around major cities, driving in pure EV mode. However, when the battery charge depletes and the user needs to travel greater distances, the Range Extender adds a further 600km of range enabling travel further afield with ease and maximum efficiency.”

Best-of-both-worlds powertrain

In contrast to traditional PHEVs, the combustion engine of a range extender never directly drives the vehicle’s wheels. When the battery’s state of charge is sufficient, the engine will automatically be turned off.

The vehicle’s battery can also be charged in a similar manner to an EV, using a public charger or domestic power supply. When used with low-carbon fuels, this means that the cradle-to-grave footprint of a vehicle powered by a range extender is comparable to an equivalent long-range EV.

The Horse Range Extender technology has been designed to work across any existing vehicle architecture, whether designed for EVs or traditional combustion engines. The battery size provides greater flexibility of packaging, allowing greater efficiency in vehicle design.

SOURCE: Horse