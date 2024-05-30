Iveco Bus and Via announce the signing of two Memorandums of Understanding to explore customized on-demand transport solutions

Iveco Bus and Via announce the signature of two Memoranda of Understanding (MoU). These agreements, signed respectively with Politecnico di Milano and Humanitas, concern the implementation of pilot projects to offer customized and flexible demand-responsive transport solutions to private entities

In the frame of the long-standing partnership between Iveco Bus and Via, two Memorandums of Understanding have been signed to explore on-demand transport solutions combining the use of Iveco Bus vehicles, including minibuses powered by alternative energies, with Via’s software application, service design and operational expertise.

The first MoU refers to the project with Politecnico di Milano aiming at implementing a new on-demand transport solution for students and faculty staff members to easy their mobility. The second MoU has been signed with Humanitas to foster an accessible and convenient mobility for the hospital’s employees and students.

The objective is to offer an innovative and flexible mobility solution through an easy-to-deploy and customizable offer. These two use cases and the two specific partners have been identified jointly with the Circular Economy Lab, a partnership between Cariplo Factory and Intesa Sanpaolo Innovation Center.

Marco Franza, Head of Bus Customer Service said: “These agreements demonstrate Iveco Bus’s ambition to go further in its service offering and to explore an integrated transport solution approach. With Via, we are working to provide passengers innovative support services that will offer them the best mobility experience.”

“We are thrilled to work alongside Iveco Bus, Politecnico di Milano and Humanitas to bring transportation innovation to Politecnico di Milano and Humanitas communities,” said Anthea Greco, Country Manager Italy, Spain and Portugal of Via. “Together, we will leverage our expertise and cutting-edge technology to support the mobility needs of students, faculty, and staff at Politecnico di Milano and at Humanitas, while reducing congestion, improving air quality, and enhancing overall accessibility within the city. This initiative marks the beginning of what we believe will be a series of impactful projects aimed at enhancing urban and corporate transportation.”

SOURCE: Iveco