Volkswagen shareholders formally approve actions of Board of Management and Supervisory Board and adopt resolution on dividend for 2023

At the Annual General Meeting of Volkswagen AG, the shareholders followed the proposal of the Board of Management and Supervisory Board and resolved by a majority of 99,99 % to pay an increased dividend of EUR 9.00 per ordinary share and EUR 9.06 per preference share for the 2023 financial year

At the Annual General Meeting of Volkswagen AG, the shareholders followed the proposal of the Board of Management and Supervisory Board and resolved by a majority of 99,99 % to pay an increased dividend of EUR 9.00 per ordinary share and EUR 9.06 per preference share for the 2023 financial year. This corresponds to a payout ratio of 28 per cent and an increase of EUR 0.30 per share. Volkswagen AG is distributing a total of EUR 4.5 billion to its shareholders for the 2023 financial year.

Volkswagen AG has paid out over EUR 22 billion to its shareholders from 2021 to 2023, including a special dividend related to the Porsche IPO. This demonstrates the extent to which Volkswagen shareholders participate in the financial success of their company.

The resolution on the formal approval of the members of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board who held office in fiscal year 2023 was passed.

Dr Hessa Sultan Al Jaber, Dr Hans Michel Piëch and Dr Ferdinand Oliver Porsche were elected for a further term of office on the Supervisory Board.

SOURCE: Volkswagen