EMC testing scope expansion at new laboratory in Puchheim, Munich

We are pleased to announce the completion of our move from Hofmannstrasse 50, Munich, Germany, to a larger, specially adapted 6,300 m2 facility in the Munich suburb of Puchheim

We are pleased to announce the completion of our move from Hofmannstrasse 50, Munich, Germany, to a larger, specially adapted 6,300 m2 facility in the Munich suburb of Puchheim.

This new ISO/IEC 17025 accredited electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) laboratory significantly expands our testing and certification capabilities for the automotive, industrial and consumer electronics sectors. We can now cover everything from small components to large complex systems, all on one site.

The site houses one 10 m EMC chamber with a 6 m diameter turntable with a load capacity of 10 tons (dynamic) and 35 tons (static). There is also a heavy-duty test area away from the turntable that can accommodate vehicles and specimens of up to 15 tons/m2, 20 tons axle load or 35 tons total weight. Access to the chamber is made easy by the 4.2 x 4.2 m door.

The new EMC facility also contains two 5 m absorber chambers. Larger than the conventional 3 m type, these are geared towards testing current and next-generation medium-sized test specimens and complex setups for high-voltage systems in the context of e-mobility. The laboratory is designed to test specimens up to 125 A/400 V and 1,000 VDC or 500 ADC.

Additionally, the laboratory can assist with fire and flammability, radio frequency (RF) and product safety testing on a wide range of products, including lamps and luminaires, in-vitro, medical, IT, audio-visual and laboratory equipment. Its new lighting technology laboratory incorporates an 18 m long dark room with an expanded scope covering photometric properties and photobiological safety in lamps, luminaires and lasers.

The Puchheim laboratory holds an official designation from the German Federal Motor Transport Authority (Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt, KBA) for EMC testing, in accordance with ECE-R10, alongside German Accreditation Body (DAkkS) accreditation in the areas of EMC, RF, product safety, medical devices, lighting technology and fire and flammability. The site can issue EMC certification for US and South Korean markets and CB certification for EMC and product safety.

SOURCE: SGS