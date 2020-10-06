Peterbilt delivers milestone 10,000th model 579 UltraLoft

Peterbilt Motors Company is excited to announce the delivery of its 10,000th Peterbilt Model 579 UltraLoft to Long Haul Trucking.

Based in Albertville, MN, Long Haul Trucking’s 32 year tradition of excellence is a major part of what’s lead to their success and growth as one of the industry’s most reliable and professional fleets.

“To receive the 10,000th Model 579 UltraLoft is a great honor for us at Long Haul Trucking. Uptime is what Long Haul Trucking and Peterbilt are all about. It’s also a big part of the reason we have 140 Peterbilt 579s in our fleet,” said Josh Hainstock Long Haul Trucking’s vice president of Fleet Operations.

“We are excited to present Long Haul Trucking with Peterbilt’s 10,000th Model 579 UltraLoft. Long Haul Trucking has a rich history with the Peterbilt brand. We appreciate our long-term partnership and look forward to helping them grow their impressive fleet of Peterbilt Model 579s in the future,” said Robert Woodall, Peterbilt assistant general manager Sales and Marketing.

When it was introduced, the Peterbilt Model 579 UltraLoft continued Peterbilt’s legacy of Pride and Class for truck drivers.

The interior offers the largest storage capacity available in the industry, with more than 70 cubic feet of space featuring multiple compartments, a large wardrobe closet and several cubbies. A cleverly designed fold-away ladder provides easy access to the upper bunk and disappears when not in use.

The exterior design with the 80″ UltraLoft high-roof integral sleeper achieves the goal of maintaining the bold, iconic Peterbilt look, while improving aerodynamics and saving weight. The UltraLoft sleeper looks sleek, and provides a 200-lb. weight savings and up to a 2% aerodynamic enhancement over Peterbilt’s discrete sleepers, equating up to a 1% fuel efficiency improvement to the bottom line.

“We take great pride in our people and our equipment and it’s nice to work with a brand like Peterbilt that shares our values. We are excited to continue this partnership and continue serving our customers with the highest quality trucks” said Jason Michels Long Haul Trucking CEO.

“The superior features and quality of the Peterbilt Model 579 UltraLoft has made it a truck that drivers aspire to drive, and with Peterbilt’s legendary durability the truck companies want to have in their fleets,” said Jason Skoog, Peterbilt general manager and PACCAR vice president.

SOURCE: Peterbilt