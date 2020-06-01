OSRAM: LEDriving® lights bring the night to life

A specialist range of LED driving lights have been introduced to the passenger car market, offering intense levels of illumination to help keep motorists driving safely through the night.

Launched by automotive OE lighting specialist, OSRAM, the range offers a variety of performances, shapes and beam patterns, with various illumination profiles including spot, wide and combo.

There are four series to choose from: Multifunctional, Functional, Slim and Value, with a total of 14 lights in the range. This includes three LEDriving® working lights within the Multifunctional series, which have been specially designed for off-road applications, allowing work to continue into the night.

With high-beam and LED front positioning functionality, the OSRAM Multifunctional Series (MX) combines power with practicality, while the Functional Series (FX) provides a fully ECE compliant auxiliary high beam and the choice between two high beam patterns for improved far- and near-field illumination of up to 450 metres.

There is also the option of the Slim Series (SX), which offers auxiliary high beam applications that are designed with a slim and compact housing, allowing for easy mounting.

Finally, the Value Series (VX) reversing lights have been specially designed to offer proven quality. They have a light-weight design thanks to the thermal plastic housing, with an unbreakable polycarbonate lens.

Designed with safety in mind, the specialist technology will light up the darkest of environments, and the uniform light distribution provides a clear view across the entire width of the road, helping motorists to focus on longer drives.

Robust and compact, they combine extremely high optic efficiency with even light distribution. A glare-reducing reflector design redirects LED light to improve visibility for increased road safety, even during compromised daylight.

All OSRAM LEDriving® driving and working lights are rigorously tested under the most extreme environmental conditions to ensure premium quality light for any situation.

This includes testing for competence in the field of environmental simulation according to DIN EN ISO/IEC 17025; fully adhering to ECE regulations; light measurement to ensure high performance; vibration and shock testing to check for mechanical robustness; water resistance testing, achieving the highest IP protection class, IP4X; dust resistance testing, classifying as IP5X and IP6X; and salt spray testing to prevent chemical corrosion.

All the products in the range come with a five-year OSRAM guarantee, providing customers with complete reassurance.

OSRAM LEDriving® lights are available for 12V and 24V vehicles and are ECE compliant, providing premium style and performance.

SOURCE: OSRAM