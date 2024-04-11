Notice Regarding resumption of production of Daihatsu TAFT, Daihatsu/Toyota COPEN

Daihatsu has determined to resume the production of these 3 models (Daihatsu TAFT, Daihatsu/Toyota COPEN), in light of that the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) confirmed that 3 models comply the standards of the Road Transport Vehicle Act based on the results of testing with the certification authorities in attendance and other reasons on March 29

With the resumption of operations at the Copen Factory, the Head (Ikeda) Plant that produces Daihatsu/Toyota Copen, all our domestic vehicle plants will resume operations.

To the customers who have loved these models and waited patiently for their delivery, and to our suppliers, sales companies, and other related parties, we would like to offer our sincerest apologies for any inconvenience and concern we may have caused.

We will continue to take necessary measures as instructed by MLIT, such as performing testing with the certification authorities in attendance. We intend to resume production and shipment of those models for which MLIT has lifted its instructions to suspend shipment as soon as preparations are ready.

And we will do our best to ensure these models reach our customers as soon as possible, while reaffirming our commitment to prioritizing safety and quality.

Reference: Production and shipment will resume for the 3 vehicle models listed below

No. Brand Name Plant 1 Daihatsu TAFT Daihatsu Kyushu Co., Ltd.

Oita (Nakatsu) Plant 2 Daihatsu COPEN Head (Ikeda) Plant

Copen Factory 3 Toyota COPEN

SOURCE: Daihatsu