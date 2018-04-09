Nissan to show three electric vehicles at Auto China 2018

Nissan will show three electric vehicles at Auto China 2018, as part of a lineup that offers an exciting glimpse of the future and shows the company’s strength and depth in the highly competitive and growing Chinese market.

A new electric model will debut at Auto China 2018 in Beijing and take center stage alongside the new Nissan LEAF and the Nissan IMx KURO electric crossover concept vehicle.

The new model will help meet growing demand for electric cars in China and highlights Nissan’s commitment to electrification under the company’s midterm plan, Nissan M.O.V.E to 2022, and Dongfeng Motor Co., Ltd.’s TRIPLE ONE plan. Nissan will also showcase its e-POWER electrified powertrain technology.

Introduced last October, the new Nissan LEAF won the “2018 World Green Car” award at the New York International Auto Show in March. The model is the flagship of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company’s vision for changing how cars are powered, driven and integrated into society. With more than 300,000 sold worldwide since its initial launch in 2010, the Nissan LEAF is the world’s best-selling electric vehicle.



The new, 100% electric Nissan LEAF is the flagship of Nissan Intelligent Mobility.

The Nissan IMx KURO is making its China debut after being unveiled earlier this year at the Geneva Motor Show. This electric crossover concept vehicle strengthens the link between car and driver as a close, reliable partner that delivers a safer, more convenient and more exciting drive.

The IMx KURO features Nissan’s Brain-to-Vehicle technology, the first system of its kind. The technology interprets signals from the driver’s brain to help the vehicle’s autonomous and manual systems learn from the driver.



The Nissan IMx KURO electric crossover concept vehicle will make its China debut at Auto China 2018

In addition to its lineup of electrified cars and technologies, Nissan will introduce the all-new Nissan Terra. The Terra is the first new vehicle from Nissan’s frame and LCV division under the Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022 and TRIPLE ONE plans. Practical, authentic and designed to go anywhere, the frame-based SUV will soon arrive in China to meet customer demand for an unprecedented driving experience.



The Nissan Terra, an all-new, frame-based SUV, will be shown at Auto China 2018

Nissan’s press conference is scheduled on Wednesday morning, April 25. Please join us at the Nissan booth at Hall W2, the China International Exhibition Center, to see our latest products and technologies.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit

