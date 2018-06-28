Nissan production, sales and export results for May 2018

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and export figures for May 2018.

1. Production

Nissan’s global production in May declined from a year earlier.

Production in Japan surpassed year-earlier results for the third consecutive month.

Production outside Japan declined from a year earlier.

Production in China surpassed year-earlier results, setting a record for the month of May.

2. Sales

Global sales in May declined from a year earlier.

Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined from a year earlier.

Vehicle registrations surpassed year-earlier results.

Sales outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results for the first time in four months, setting a record for the month of May.

Sales in China surpassed year-earlier results, setting a record for the month of May.

3. Exports from Japan

Exports from Japan in May surpassed year-earlier results for the second consecutive month.

About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2017, the company sold 5.77 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 11.9 trillion yen. On April 1, 2017, the company embarked on Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, a six-year plan targeting a 30% increase in annualized revenues to 16.5 trillion yen by the end of fiscal 2022, along with cumulative free cash flow of 2.5 trillion yen. As part ofNissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, the company plans to extend its leadership in electric vehicles, symbolized by the world’s best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF. Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia & Oceania; Africa, the Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America; and North America. Nissan has partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999 and acquired a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors in 2016. Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi is today the world’s largest automotive partnership, with combined sales of more than 10.6 million vehicles in calendar year 2017.

