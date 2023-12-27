Nissan production, sales, and exports for November

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and export figures for November 2023

1. Production

Nov. 2023

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – Nov. 2023

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – Nov. 2022

(vehicles) Passenger vehicles 63,535 +25.7 591,677 +31.3 450,675 Commercial vehicles 5,148 -15.1 65,652 +32.0 49,752 Production in Japan 68,683 +21.3 657,329 +31.4 500,427 US 48,056 +16.8 563,047 +12.8 499,190 Mexico 56,075 +76.8 579,953 +62.4 357,157 UK 30,770 +13.9 300,020 +36.6 219,635 China 88,015 +83.4 694,440 ＊-25.5 1,023,960 Others 25,634 -42.4 375,856 -12.5 429,722 Production outside Japan 248,550 +29.2 2,513,316 -0.6 2,529,664 Global production 317,233 +27.4 3,170,645 +4.6 3,030,091

Notes:

1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, Russia, France, and Argentina (excluding complete knock-down production).

2) China production includes Dongfeng-brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles.

＊ Due to the transfer of shares, LCVs produced by Dongfeng Automotive Company (DFAC) are no longer included in Nissan’s production figures from October 2022.

Percentage increase or decrease year-on-year has also been calculated, excluding DFAC’s production figures.

Global production in November surpassed year-earlier results by 27.4%.

Production in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 21.3 %.

Production outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 29.2%.

2. Sales

Nov. 2023

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – Nov. 2023

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – Nov. 2022

(vehicles) Passenger vehicles 19,298 -1.0 229,420 +5.4 217,753 Commercial vehicles 3,809 +41.9 41,833 +22.7 34,082 Japan (registration) 23,107 +4.2 271,253 +7.7 251,835 Japan (minivehicles) 15,637 +5.9 175,472 +7.6 163,115 Japan (incl. minivehicles) 38,744 +4.9 446,725 +7.7 414,950 US 60,450 +0.4 825,083 +24.0 665,198 Canada 7,400 +20.3 85,379 +19.0 71,720 Mexico 22,286 +55.7 217,439 +48.2 146,728 North America 90,229 +11.8 1,129,193 +27.6 884,688 Europe 28,912 +15.8 312,957 +21.4 257,792 China 74,879 +56.1 694,895 ＊-20.7 974,715 Others 49,563 +35.2 472,772 +10.3 428,533 Sales outside Japan 243,583 +28.0 2,609,817 +2.5 2,545,728 Global sales 282,327 +24.2 3,056,542 +3.2 2,960,678

Notes:

1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.

2) China sales figures (excluding commercial vehicles) have been retail since January 2015. Year-on-year percentage change excludes commercial vehicles.

3) China sales include Dongfeng-brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles.

＊Due to the transfer of shares, LCVs sold by Dongfeng Automotive Company (DFAC) are no longer included in Nissan’s sales figures from October 2022.

Percentage increase or decrease year-on-year have also been calculated, excluding DFAC’s sales figures.

Global sales in November surpassed year-earlier results by 24.2%.

Sales including minivehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 4.9%.

Sales of registered vehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 4.2%. Minivehicle sales in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 5.9%.

Sales outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 28.0%.

3. Exports from Japan

Nov. 2023

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – Nov. 2023

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – Nov. 2022

(vehicles) North America 21,357 +12.2 194,486 +36.6 142,348 Europe 10,165 +146.6 53,600 +216.7 16,927 Others 12,273 -0.3 134,112 +51.1 88,746 Total exports from Japan 43,795 +23.5 382,198 +54.1 248,021

Notes:

1) Exports are the total of complete build-up and complete knock-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).

2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)

Exports from Japan in November surpassed year-earlier results by 23.5%.

SOURCE: Nissan