Nissan production, sales, and exports for November

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and export figures for November 2023.

1. Production

Nov. 2023
(vehicles)		Year-on-year
change (%)		Jan. – Nov. 2023
(vehicles)		Year-on-year
change (%)		Jan. – Nov. 2022
(vehicles)
Passenger vehicles63,535+25.7591,677+31.3450,675
Commercial vehicles5,148-15.165,652+32.049,752
Production in Japan68,683+21.3657,329+31.4500,427
US48,056+16.8563,047+12.8499,190
Mexico56,075+76.8579,953+62.4357,157
UK30,770+13.9300,020+36.6219,635
China88,015+83.4694,440＊-25.51,023,960
Others25,634-42.4375,856-12.5429,722
Production outside Japan248,550+29.22,513,316-0.62,529,664
Global production317,233+27.43,170,645+4.63,030,091

Notes:
1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, Russia, France, and Argentina (excluding complete knock-down production).
2) China production includes Dongfeng-brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles.
＊ Due to the transfer of shares, LCVs produced by Dongfeng Automotive Company (DFAC) are no longer included in Nissan’s production figures from October 2022.
Percentage increase or decrease year-on-year has also been calculated, excluding DFAC’s production figures.

  • Global production in November surpassed year-earlier results by 27.4%.
  • Production in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 21.3 %.
  • Production outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 29.2%.

2. Sales

Nov. 2023
(vehicles)		Year-on-year
change (%)		Jan. – Nov. 2023
(vehicles)		Year-on-year
change (%)		Jan. – Nov. 2022
(vehicles)
Passenger vehicles19,298-1.0229,420+5.4217,753
Commercial vehicles3,809+41.941,833+22.734,082
Japan (registration)23,107+4.2271,253+7.7251,835
Japan (minivehicles)15,637+5.9175,472+7.6163,115
Japan (incl. minivehicles)38,744+4.9446,725+7.7414,950
US60,450+0.4825,083+24.0665,198
Canada7,400+20.385,379+19.071,720
Mexico22,286+55.7217,439+48.2146,728
North America90,229+11.81,129,193+27.6884,688
Europe28,912+15.8312,957+21.4257,792
China74,879+56.1694,895＊-20.7974,715
Others49,563+35.2472,772+10.3428,533
Sales outside Japan243,583+28.02,609,817+2.52,545,728
Global sales282,327+24.23,056,542+3.22,960,678

Notes:
1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.
2) China sales figures (excluding commercial vehicles) have been retail since January 2015. Year-on-year percentage change excludes commercial vehicles.
3) China sales include Dongfeng-brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles.
＊Due to the transfer of shares, LCVs sold by Dongfeng Automotive Company (DFAC) are no longer included in Nissan’s sales figures from October 2022.
Percentage increase or decrease year-on-year have also been calculated, excluding DFAC’s sales figures.

  • Global sales in November surpassed year-earlier results by 24.2%.
  • Sales including minivehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 4.9%.
    • Sales of registered vehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 4.2%.
    • Minivehicle sales in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 5.9%.
  • Sales outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 28.0%.

3. Exports from Japan

Nov. 2023
(vehicles)		Year-on-year
change (%)		Jan. – Nov. 2023
(vehicles)		Year-on-year
change (%)		Jan. – Nov. 2022
(vehicles)
North America21,357+12.2194,486+36.6142,348
Europe10,165+146.653,600+216.716,927
Others12,273-0.3134,112+51.188,746
Total exports from Japan43,795+23.5382,198+54.1248,021

Notes:
1) Exports are the total of complete build-up and complete knock-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).
2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)

  • Exports from Japan in November surpassed year-earlier results by 23.5%.

SOURCE: Nissan

