Nissan Patrol, Navara, TITAN and Terra brave the Sahara Desert

The Go Anywhere ethos of Nissan’s pickups and SUVs is being put to the test this week as the Nissan Patrol, Navara, TITAN and Terra take on the rugged terrain of the Sahara Desert.

Setting out from Er-Rachidia in eastern Morocco, members of the media are experiencing the authentic capabilities of Nissan’s trucks and frame-based SUVs amid the tough conditions of the Atlas Mountains, which stretch for more than 2,500 kilometers across the north of Africa.

In 2006 and 2007, a highway that runs through Er-Rachidia – a city of about 90,000 people that sits in a sparsely populated area with few other towns nearby – formed part of the Paris-Dakar Rally. Labeled the “gateway to the desert,” this 400-kilometer section of the race was noted for having the most terrain changes of the race and was notorious for its grueling conditions.

The Patrol, Navara, TITAN and Terra are part of Nissan’s increasingly popular lineup of light commercial vehicles, which is expected to achieve almost 1 million sales globally this year.

Building on a truck heritage that stretches back more than 80 years, Nissan’s practical, robust pickups and SUVs empower their owners to have authentic experiences by giving them freedom to Go Anywhere, whether it’s for work or play.

SOURCE: Nissan