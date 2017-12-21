Nissan launches online reservation system for new Leaf as pre-orders pass 10,000 across Europe

As European orders for the all-new 2018 Nissan LEAF charge past 10,000 in just two months, Nissan GB has launched a new online reservation tool that will make ordering the ‘Simply Amazing’ new LEAF, an amazingly simple process.

The digital ordering system (https://www.nissan.co.uk/experience-nissan/start-your-order-leaf/welcome.html) lets customers place an order for a New LEAF – currently limited to 2.ZERO special versions – in just a few clicks and takes around two minutes to do. A customer’s preferred dealer will then contact them to finalise the order.

The all-new Nissan LEAF delivers significant updates over the previous model with dynamic new styling, advanced technologies – including ProPILOT – and a higher capacity 40kWh battery. On top of these improvements, there’s a 50% increase in range to 235miles (NEDC) and a 38% increase in power to 150PS, compared with the previous 30kWh version.

Carl Bayliss, EV Category Manager, Nissan Motor (GB) Ltd., said; ‘Since 2011, the Nissan LEAF has proved that all-electric driving can be both practical and affordable for thousands of UK motorists. Now the new 2018 Nissan LEAF is the world’s most advanced mass-market electric vehicle and icon of Nissan’s Intelligent Mobility vision.

Now’s the time for those ready to make the switch to enjoy all the benefits that an all-electric, zero emissions vehicle can bring. There’s simply no reason to be stuck in a long line of deposits waiting for something to happen when the ‘Simply Amazing’ new Nissan LEAF begins first deliveries from February next year.’

Customers looking to be one of the first owners of the all-new Nissan LEAF, can now benefit from a competitive contract purchase on the exclusive 2.ZERO special version.

With a £5,138 customer deposit, combined with £1,000 dealer deposit contribution, monthly payments are just £339 on a 3 year/10,000 annual mileage PCP with 4.49% APR.

Limited to just 1,500 models, the New LEAF 2.ZERO special version is positioned between upper mid-grade N-Connecta and the range-topping Tekna and is available in two colours – Spring Cloud and Pearl Black. A generous specification includes…

e-Pedal

ProPILOT

stylish 17” alloy wheels

front and rear heated black suede-effect bio-fabric seats

automatic air conditioning

NissanConnect EV 7” touchscreen infotainment with six speaker sound system

Intelligent Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection and Intelligent Driver alertness

The New LEAF is also the first Nissan model in Europe to be equipped with Nissan’s autonomous ProPILOT technology and e-Pedal, which allows drivers to start, accelerate, decelerate and stop – simply by increasing or decreasing the pressure applied to the accelerator.

Nissan will announce full range pricing for the next generation of the world’s best-selling electric vehicle in early January 2018 with first customer deliveries beginning in February.

For full terms and conditions of the Nissan LEAF PCP offer, visit www.nissan.co.uk

